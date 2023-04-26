Mountain View AG holds pancake breakfast
Everyone is invited to an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast buffet (drinks included) held at Mountain View Assembly of God on top of Cooper Mountain this Saturday, April 29.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Mountain View AG holds pancake breakfast
Everyone is invited to an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast buffet (drinks included) held at Mountain View Assembly of God on top of Cooper Mountain this Saturday, April 29.
Food will be served from 8 a.m. until noon or until food runs out. For adults, the cost is $8. Children aged six through 11, the cost is $3. Younger than that, the cost is free.
Soups, homemade pies and baked goods available, and the yard sale closes at 2 p.m. For more information, see the church’s Facebook page. Strite’s Donuts will be on site from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
New Covenant to hold concert
New Covenant, a Beckley-based gospel duet, will be at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren on Sunday, May 7 during the 11 a.m. worship service. They’ve been singing together for 38 years, and they are still dedicated to spreading the Good News of redemption through Jesus.
Little Capon Baptist Church members head to Israel
Pastor Paul (Tony) and Chris Baker from Little Capon Baptist Church will be taking their third trip to Israel this November. The dates are Nov. 28-Dec. 8 and will be a trip through the land of the Bible. The total cost of the trip is $3,697, including airfare from Dulles.
A $555 deposit is required to secure your reservation if you’re interested in traveling with the group. Reservations and deposits must be made on or before April 26. Checks can be made payable to CTTI (Christian Tours to Israel) and sent to Pastor Tony and Chris Baker, 189 Tochnoma Lane, Augusta.
For more info, call 304-496-8288.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.