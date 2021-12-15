THIS WEEK
Dec. 15-21
Dec. 15
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Dec. 16
After-school watercolor class 4:30-5:30 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free; register online. Ages 4-9.
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Dec. 17
Dec. 18
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Dec. 19
Jolabokaflod book exchange noon-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Swap, give or get a book in the Icelandic tradition.
Poetry after noon 2:30-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. All ages; read, recite or listen. Led by John Berry.
Dec. 20
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
GFWC Romney 7 p.m., Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Dec. 21
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7:30 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Blood drive 1:30-7 p.m., Covenant Baptist Church, on U.S. 50 at Mountain Top
Looking ahead
Dec. 22-28
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., Dec. 22, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., Dec. 22, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 27, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
Capon Valley Ruritan Backwoods Ruri-Teens 7:30 p.m. Mon., Dec. 27, Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, 1800 Northwestern Pike. Reorganizational meeting; all ages up to 18 are invited to attend. For more info, call 304-496-7312, 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Interest groups
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.