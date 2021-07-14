Town Square: Facts, opinions, perspectives and analysis about the Love Shack dog rescue
TIMELINE
May 2012
The Love Shack Rescue organization is founded by Sabrina Droescher as a 501(c)3 with the main goal of saving the lives of dogs in kill shelters.
2014
Droescher licensed the nonprofit in West Virginia, registering it as a “rescue,” and the Cabin Road property a few miles north of Route 50 in Loom became the home base.
Sept. 30, 2020
The sheriff’s office begins an investigation into the conditions at Love Shack, working with Droescher to both bring down the number of dogs at the site, which seemed to be growing at a fast rate, and adjust the conditions to make them more suitable for the dogs.
April 5, 2021
After a few months of trying to stabilize conditions at the rescue’s site, the sheriff’s office executed a warrant to seize the dogs on the property. They seized over 100 living dogs and found the remains of over 20 more, some of which were unable to be recovered due to their disposal under concrete slabs.
April 16, 2021
Droescher appears in front of Magistrate Ron DiCiolla to request that 7 of the seized dogs be returned to her, saying, “These dogs are my family. They’re my babies.”
DiCiolla denies her request, responding with, “This case is over.”
One pit bull was allowed to return to Droescher’s care, due to its extremely aggressive behavior, “for safety purposes.” The 7 requested dogs were held at the county animal shelter.
On the Horizon
Aug. 9, 2021
After DiCiolla denied Droescher’s request for the return of her dogs, she appealed to circuit court. She will appear at the bench trial–no jurors–at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 to continue her attempt to be reunited with the 7 seized dogs.
Sept. 2021
Droescher’s criminal case will continue in September, nearly a full year after the Love Shack investigation began. She has been charged with 103 counts of animal cruelty, and the prosecution will spend time between now and the fall assembling the massive amount of evidence to hand over to Droescher’s attorney, Kevin Sponaugle.
MAJOR PLAYERS
Sabrina Droescher
Droescher founded the Love Shack Rescue as a nonprofit several years ago, but due to unreliable help at the rescue, conditions on the Cabin Road site declined.
“There’s only so much 1 person can do,” said James Edwards, a friend of Droescher’s who appeared as a character witness for her in magistrate court.
Droescher herself addressed DiCiolla about the dogs at the site.
“They’re not neglected, they’re not abused. I can take amazingly good care of 8 dogs,” she said. “I don’t know how to be without them.”
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman
Lahman, who has been working with the sheriff’s dept. since 2014, led the investigation at the Cabin Road property, and she described the conditions at the rescue in front of DiCiolla in magistrate court in April.
Lahman pointed out that after she visited the site in the fall, Droescher was instructed to follow some ground rules: clean up the area and reduce the number of dogs. In April, it was evident that there had been no real improvement.
“She not only acted immediately on this case, she also ran dogs for pictures and helped with the gruesome task of documenting the deceased bodies, among countless other support,” praised Niki Dawson, director of emergency response with the New York-based rescue Guardians of Rescue. “Her commitment to justice for these dogs was unwavering.”
Mountainview Veterinarian Services
Many of the dogs taken off the Cabin Road property were in need of medical care.
“Many of the female dogs had severe UTIs,” Lahman recalled. “Many of the dogs had noticeable issues from fighting.”
While she said the dogs looked to have clean water and space to move around, issues like hip dysplasia and a need for a leg amputation were just 2 issues in the Love Shack dogs.
Mountainview Veterinarian Services provided some of the necessary medical care to these dogs, while Setting Sun Pet Crematory took on the job of cremating the recovered remains of the deceased dogs.
Hampshire County Animal Control
With dogs at Love Shack being housed in vehicles, experiencing an overwhelming odor and many needing medical care, Animal Control worked with the sheriff’s department to distribute some of the dogs to various rescues on the east coast.
The shelter in Augusta also adopted out some of the dogs to loving homes.
Rescues
There were 4 main rescues that took on dogs from Love Shack, from up and down the east coast. These rescues were Shirley’s Angels (Winchester), Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (Front Royal, Va.), Pitiful Paws Rescue (Chesapeake, OH) and Guardians of Rescue (Smithtown, N.Y.).
As the sheriff’s department, animal control and rescues worked together to bring the dogs of Cabin Road to safety, there was more to it than that.
Volunteers dedicated their time and emotions to the exhausting task of recovering the bodies of the deceased animals as well, and in a series of emotional posts on Facebook, described the horrors they experienced.
“We have gone through every single emotion imaginable. We have been angry, we have cried and we have felt so incredibly hopeless at what we were seeing,” said Jessica Cook with Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue. “(These dogs) found a life of hell and horror. This isn’t a rescue. This is the worst thing we have seen in close to 20 years of rescue.”
Dawson described “piles of deceased dogs” on the property, “stuffed into trash bags with garbage, and some bagged with the beds they slept on.”
THE RULES
Hampshire County has 1 main ordinance that outlines the rules for animal rescues here.
Animal Rescue Shelter and Pet Adoption Ordinance (No. HC-9)
“For purposes of public health, the premises shall be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition with the appropriate disposal of fecal material so as not to contaminate the surrounding environment or create a health hazard.
“All animals contained at the Premises shall be humanely treated, being provided proper food, water and protection from the elements, as well as receiving all necessary shots/immunizations, treatment for fleas, ticks and other harmful parasites, and necessary veterinary care. A record of such treatments shall be maintained for each animal and shall be subject to inspection by the Hampshire County Animal Control Officer.”
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman with the sheriff’s department called Droescher’s veterinary records “not organized” and described many of the dogs as needing veterinary care, even though their flea medication and rabies shots appeared up to date.
WV State Law
Droescher is faced with 103 counts of animal cruelty, which, according to West Virginia law (Chapter 61, Article 8, Section 19), is a misdemeanor, not a felony.
WV state law defines “animal cruelty” as mistreating an animal in a cruel manner by abandoning them, withholding food, water, shelter from the elements or necessary medical treatment, cruelly chain or tether an animal, etc.
Felonies regarding animals in West Virginia include intentional torture, malice and intention to inflict pain, and there was no evidence of this in the Love Shack case.
“What I’m seeing is good intentions gone bad,” said Magistrate Ron DiCiolla.
A NUMBERS GAME
103 counts of animal cruelty for Sabrina Droescher
21 deceased dogs recovered on the Love Shack property
2 acre site, which housed over 100 dogs on Cooper Mountain
8 personal dogs Droescher hopes to have returned to her (only 1 returned so far because of its aggressive behavior)
3 character witnesses for Droescher appeared in front of Magistrate DiCiollain April, praising her work ethic and devotion to her animals
4 rescues involved
HOW TO HELP
Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue
Facebook: @MargaretsBullyRescue
Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue
Facebook: @ShirleysAngelsAnimalRescue
Ability to take donations through Facebook.
Pitiful Paws Rescue
Facebook: @PitifulPaws
Donation opportunities available on website.
Guardians of Rescue
Facebook: @guardiansofrescue
Donation opportunities available on website.
At the state level
If you would like to make your voice heard on the issue of animal cruelty at the state level, contact your state legislature.
The roster for the WV Senate can be found at https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Senate1/roster.cfm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.