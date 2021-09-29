Buckwheat, one of the earliest crops to be domesticated, is thought to have been brought to the American colonies in the 1600s. Most Americans recognize buckwheat for its use in buckwheat pancakes. However, buckwheat is also recognized in the United States for soil cover as a cover crop on small fields or gardens. Buckwheat is a versatile crop that is very easy to grow; it is very adaptable and it tolerates poor soils.
In West Virginia, local farmers used to grow buckwheat mainly for animal feed. In fact, about 75 percent of the buckwheat grain in the United States was used for poultry and livestock. About 5-6 percent was used for seed, and the remainder milled into buckwheat flour.
The majority of buckwheat grain consumed by humans is marketed in the flour form, later transformed into buckwheat griddlecakes. Due to the presence of hull fragments not removed during the milling process, buckwheat flour is generally darker than other flour varieties. While pure buckwheat flour is available, it is easier to locate in the buckwheat pancake mix form.
Buckwheat is very nutritious and is recognized as a power food. It contains phytochemicals that may have a positive effect on blood pressure, blood glucose and blood cholesterol; it also contains B vitamins and minerals and is higher in protein than most grains. Buckwheat also contains lysine, an essential amino acid that most other grains lack. Our bodies don’t make this, and it is a necessary protein building block that we have to obtain from food.
While buckwheat can be stored on the pantry shelf, it does best if frozen or kept in the refrigerator. Buckwheat products should be used within 6 months to a year for best quality.
The Buckwheat Festival in West Virginia takes place in Preston County Sept. 30-Oct. 1. This annual event promises to offer some of the best buckwheat pancakes in our state, and may well be worth a beautiful, scenic drive to partake in. If you haven’t tried buckwheat, give it a try. Enjoy the recipes provided.
Traditional Buckwheat Pancakes
- 1/4 ounce dried yeast or 1 cake Fleischmann’s fresh yeast
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 quart of lukewarm water
- 3 cups buckwheat flour
When ready to prepare, add:
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder (optional)
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 cup hot water (or half milk and water)
In a large bowl, mix 1 cake Fleischmann’s yeast or 1 envelope of dry yeast and 1 tsp. salt into 1 quart lukewarm water. Let it stand a few minutes and then add 3 cups of buckwheat flour or enough to make a stiff batter. Cover and let stand overnight.
When ready to make the “cakes,” dissolve 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 2 tsp. sugar in 1 cup of hot water (or you may use 1/2 cup milk). Stir into the batter, and then add about 1 cup or enough warm water to make a thin batter.
Bake on a hot, greased griddle.
Buckwheat Pancakes
- 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1/2 cup buckwheat flour
- 1/4 cup quick cooking oats
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup skim milk
- 3 T. vegetable oil
- 2 T. honey
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Combine wheat flour, buckwheat flour, oats and baking powder into large bowl. Stir in milk, oil, honey and egg. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup batter onto griddle for each pancake. Cook over low to medium heat on both sides until lightly browned, and serve hot.
Recipe Source: Utah State University Extension Service
Buckwheat Pancakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 2 T. sugar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup flaxseed
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 5 egg whites
- 1 tsp. butter pecan flavored extract (optional)
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2 cups buttermilk
Whisk together first 8 ingredients (flour through nutmeg) in large mixing bowl. In another
bowl, lightly beat together remaining ingredients. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients, and
stir until combined. Do not overbeat batter. Use a 1/2-cup measure to drop batter onto electric
skillet or griddle set to 350 F. Cook pancakes about 2 to 3 minutes, flip and continue cooking
about 2 minutes longer.
Makes 4-6 servings (about 12 5-inch pancakes).
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Apple Cider Pancakes
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 T. granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 large eggs
- 4 T. vegetable or canola oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
For topping:
- 2 to 3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped into large chunks
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 T. unsalted butter
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Heat a pancake pan or a large griddle over medium heat. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In another mixing bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: apple cider, buttermilk, eggs, oil and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon. Do not overmix. Batter should be lumpy.
Using a 1/4 cup scoop (or an ice cream scoop), pour batter on a hot griddle. Cook pancakes on the 1st side, until you see air bubbles appearing around the edge and toward the center. Flip and cook about 2 more minutes. Place pancakes on a large plate and cover with aluminum foil each time you add to the stack to keep them warm. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add apple chunks. Cook stirring often, until apples are soft but not mushy. Add brown sugar and cinnamon and cook until sugar melts into a syrup. Remove from the heat. Top pancakes with topping and serve.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Maple–Apple Chicken Breasts
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 2 T. maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 1 T. butter
- 2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cinnamon
Combine chicken, apple juice, maple syrup and thyme in a large zip-top bag, seal and marinate chicken in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade, reserving the marinade.
Over medium-high heat, place a large skillet that has been coated with cooking spray. Add chicken and cook for 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Melt the butter in the pan. Add apples and sauté about 4 minutes.
Add reserved marinade, pepper and cinnamon and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 4 minutes or until slightly reduced. Return chicken to pan and cook additional 2 minutes or until heated through.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
- 1-1/2 lbs. small white or red potatoes, peeled and halved
- 1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices
- 2-1/2 lbs. lean beef stew meat, well-trimmed
- 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
- 2 T. brown sugar
- 2 T. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 T. cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. salt or celery salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Place the potatoes and carrots in a 5 to 7-quart slow cooker. Top with the beef and onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the tomato paste, 2 cups water, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper, and pour over the meat and vegetables. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 9 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours or until the meat is fork tender.
In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch together with 1 tablespoon of water. Using a slotted spoon, move the meat and vegetables to one side of the cooker, and stir the cornstarch mixture into the liquid in the cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Walnut Salad
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 T. olive or flaxseed oil
- 8 cups torn romaine lettuce
- 4 cups fresh baby spinach
- 6 slices sweet onion, quartered
- 1 cup cubed Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese
- 1 medium apple, chopped
- 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
In a small bowl, whisk the honey, vinegar and oil; set aside. Just before serving, place remaining ingredients in a large bowl; drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss to coat.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Cinnamon Bread
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups chopped apples, skin removed
Topping:
- 2 T. brown sugar
- 1 T. sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray an 8x4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, all spice and cloves. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the eggs and beat on medium speed for about 30 seconds. Add in oil, applesauce, and vanilla and mix until smooth.
Next, add the sugar and mix until well combined. Slowly add in the flour mixture and mix until flour is barely combined. Gently fold in the apple chunks. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar, sugar, and cinnamon. Sprinkle over the batter in the loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until loaf is golden and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool bread in pan for 10 minutes. Loosen sides and remove from pan. Cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Iced Apple Tea
- 4 tea bags (green, orange pekoe or herbal)
- 4 cups boiling water
- 1 T. honey (optional)
- 2 cups chilled apple juice or cider
- 4 lemon slices
- 4 sprigs of mint
Place tea bags in a pitcher and cover with the boiling water. Allow to steep for 5 minutes, then gently squeeze the tea bags out and discard. Stir in the honey, if desired, and stir until dissolved. Stir in the apple juice and chill. If desired, add ice cubes to each of 4 tall glasses, drop in a slice of lemon and sprig of mint, then pour in the tea.
Yield: 4 servings
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
