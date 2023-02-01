This is not the most colorful time of the year, but if your garden is tidy, the subtle features of the season will show through. Having your perennials cut back and mulching empty beds will go a long way to making your garden attractive, even now.
That being said, winter is the time for taking stock of what you have and what you need to change and rearrange. Maybe you need to discontinue planting some plants that require a lot of attention and consider replacing them with perennials, ornamental shrubs or grasses. They would still provide an appealing garden but with a lot less work on your part.
Take a long look at your landscape. Do you need evergreens to protect your privacy, reduce street noise, block the glare of streetlights? This is the time to order them for March planting. On the other hand, do you have evergreens or shrubs blocking a window where the sun’s warmth would be welcome now? Consider replacing them with a deciduous plant that would let the sun in in winter, but have a cooling effect in summer.
If you’re planning to add shade trees to your landscape, here are a few things you should bear in mind. Trees with narrow crotch angles, such as Bradford pear, are more susceptible to snow damage than are trees with wide-branching angles. There are some trees with roots that can cause problems. Poplars and ash are known for cracking walls and foundations and should never be planted near your house. Maple roots can raise heavy concrete drives and sidewalks, and willow and crabapple can invade your drainage fields with their fibrous roots. Always a consideration, if you have a well. Before you buy, ask at the nursery if the tree or shrub you’re interested in can cause problems around your house.
Box elders have long been considered a troublesome weed tree, and I am here to tell you that box elder bugs are a nasty indoor and outdoor pest – even worse than stink bugs. They are also sometimes found on maple and ash trees, but primarily on box elder trees and I would avoid them at all costs.
Some plants that should be pruned in late winter or very early spring are hydrangea, butterfly bush (Buddleia), Rose of Sharon, hibiscus and other summer flowering shrubs that flower on new growth. It is too late, however, to prune azaleas or rhododendrons or other spring bloomers, as you will cut off the buds.
This is also the time to cut down and remove any vines, such as bittersweet, wisteria, wild grape (Vitis spp), poison ivy, Virginia creeper and Japanese honeysuckle that may be strangling trees or shrubs. Be very careful cutting the poison ivy; the nasty oils are still potent. Always cut and discard it separately in a large plastic bag.
An unusual plant to grow this winter is ginger. It is not only an interesting ornamental plant; it is also a nice culinary addition you can harvest in about eight months. You can pick up fresh ginger roots, known as rhizomes, at the grocery store, but it should be organic if possible. Otherwise, it may have been sprayed with a growth inhibitor that will keep it from sprouting when you put it in a pot with soil. Find a nice plump, unshriveled root. Any growth buds – called eyes – on the root tips are a plus, as they are already beginning to grow. If it’s too large, you can cut it, making sure the piece you want to plant has an eye. Let it set out for a day or two to allow the cut end to callus over before planting.
Bury the root (with eye pointing upward) about two to four inches deep in an eight-inch pot filled with light, sandy, slightly acidic soil. Place it in a warm, sunny window and keep it damp until shoots appear, then move it to a shadier location. Continue to water frequently and fertilize monthly with high-phosphorus (the middle number listed on the label) fertilizer. In late summer or fall, the stems will start to die. When that happens, stop watering completely. At this point, when the stems have all died and the soil has totally dried out, gently remove the root, clipping it free from the rest of the plant. Scrub it well and use it however you like. Remember to save a piece to replant.
