Sally Mullins

This is not the most colorful time of the year, but if your garden is tidy, the subtle features of the season will show through. Having your perennials cut back and mulching empty beds will go a long way to making your garden attractive, even now. 

That being said, winter is the time for taking stock of what you have and what you need to change and rearrange. Maybe you need to discontinue planting some plants that require a lot of attention and consider replacing them with perennials, ornamental shrubs or grasses. They would still provide an appealing garden but with a lot less work on your part. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.