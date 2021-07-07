We are having a lot of beautiful days with some rain mixed in, wonderful weather for plants.
The heat can quickly take its toll, though, so keep an eye out for any plants that are struggling. Everything needs watered deeply if we haven’t had a good rain.
It’s important to pay attention because high temperatures can quickly do a lot of damage, and not only to the plants. I would strongly advise not going out except in early morning or evening. And always wear light clothing and carry water with you.
We went to Weber’s last week and got a couple of lavender plants (Lavandula “Phenomenal”). She is a relatively new French variety with much the same qualities as Munstead, an English lavender we already have.
They both prefer sunny, hot dry, areas (although Phenomenal was bred to also do well in high humidity), are evergreen and will grow in just about any soil except heavy clay. I hope the newbie does as well as her British cousin.
It’s a funny thing when buying plants. I was looking for more of the Munstead because she has grown exceptionally well in the years we have had her, but the ones Weber’s had were very overgrown and I don’t want to be trimming them back and starting new growth in this heat.
The time to prune lavender is after they finish flowering and that’s not for a good while yet. Lavender blooms on new wood, meaning it gets buds and blooms in the same year.
You can prune and shape it after blooming or in very early spring and still have lots of flowers, but why bother to prune it at all if it still looks good?
The Phenomenal looked very healthy and when I read the label, it was basically the same as the Munstead, so I am giving it a try. I love lavender because the deer do not eat it and it sets out right where they pass. Of course now that I’ve said that, they will be snacking on it tonight.
I always wait for Weber’s sale every year, but the problem with having a big sale now is it’s not the best time to be planting. This doesn’t mean you can’t buy plants and have them grow successfully; you just need to wait for a cloudy day and a few days with lower temperatures in the forecast when you plant.
These rookies are striving to adjust to their new homes and temperatures in the 90s make it even more difficult for them to settle in. Constant deep watering is necessary for their roots to get the best start possible.
So, when you see plants on sale this time of year, bear in mind they will need a bit of extra care and since trimming dead foliage may encourage new growth, it may not be a good idea now. That being said, if you see it and it looks good, go for it. Just be sure to read the tag.
On the other hand, if your garden has not been doing well this year, now is definitely the time to buy some annuals or perennials in pots to fill in or cover up some bare areas. There are many beautiful plants out there waiting for a home.
There is no rule that says perennials must be planted in the ground. If left in their pots, all the annuals and perennials need is water, some occasional fertilizer and they’ll be perking up your garden in no time.
A lady recently asked about cutting her hostas back now. It seems slugs have taken their toll on the leaves, making the plants look poorly.
If they get cut back now, you will get a lovely new flush of growth. However, that nice greenery is actually next year’s foliage and you are depleting it for next year.
So take care of the slug problem (remember the cucumbers in the aluminum pans) and slightly trim the worst looking leaves. Some diatomaceous earth or finely crushed eggshells spread under the leaves will keep them away, also.
Other than that, this is when placing some attractive pots around to camouflage them is about the best you can hope for this year.
