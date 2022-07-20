You know how in her 2005 bop “Before He Cheats,” she’s like, “Right now, he’s probably slow-dancing with a bleached-blonde tramp and she’s probably getting frisky”?
Well…
Right now, I’m probably on the beach in my brand-new 1-piece, cracking open a beverage and hoping my mom doesn’t see that it was in fact me who accidentally got some sand in the beer cooler.
Right now, I’m probably trying to photobomb every picture that gets taken down by the water, because I genuinely don’t know how to NOT do that when someone brings out a camera.
Right now, I’m probably playing beach volleyball with a slew of brothers and cousins. Maybe we’ve just invited a few strangers who were walking by to play with us. They’re probably saying yes, and are assuming, “Wow, this group of Paul Bunyan-sized people have GOT to be all-stars at this game.”
They don’t know that they are in for a disappointing surprise: what we unfortunately lack in athletic prowess we make up for in extreme effort exertion and competitiveness.
Right now, I’m probably readjusting my straps because I had a wardrobe malfunction after I chased a younger cousin up the beach with a bucket of water.
Right now, I’m probably flapping my hand at my mom, annoyed because she keeps telling me things that are cramping my style, like “Maybe think about reapplying sunscreen” or “I think you should drink some more water.”
Right now, I’m probably begrudgingly deciding that I WILL reapply my sunscreen, but I’m stealing it from someone else’s bag.
Right now, I’m probably complaining that the water is frigid and the sand on the beach is scalding.
Right now, I’m probably tucking my sunglasses into the back of my mom’s beach chair for safekeeping – the adult version of making her hold on to all the pretty shells I find, just so I don’t lose them.
Right now, I’m probably thinking about my Grandpap, and how he used to sit up on the beach house rental’s deck with a pair of binoculars, alternating between scoping out the activity down under our families’ umbrellas and checking out what sorts of boats are on the horizon. Right now, I’m probably missing his constant weather update.
Right now, I’m probably coming back to the house from the beach, sunburned and sandy, ready to eat some of the deli meat my mom packed straight out of the package with my bare hands like some sort of animal.
We do this family vacation thing every July – which is how I know pretty much exactly what I’ll be doing as you read this.
And I won’t be gone long; I’ll head back from the ocean to the mountains next week, but at this exact moment, I’m just going to enjoy a little bit of “right now.”
