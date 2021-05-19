I have thought a lot lately about how I used to enjoy going hunting, whether I went alone or with members of my family.
I was never an avid hunter like many in my family. I had no trophies on my wall to be proud of, but the more I give thought to it, it wasn’t the hunting I enjoyed as much as it was just being in the woods.
I enjoyed trekking down one ridge and looking up at the next one knowing that I could with relative ease climb to the top without even being out of breath.
I enjoyed my youth.
I used to be an avid sports enthusiast; however, I could never play organized sports such as high school football, baseball or basketball because of having been born with an extreme case of scoliosis.
But I was usually among one of the 1st to be chosen when we chose up teams for a church softball league or a rough game of backyard tackle football.
I enjoyed my youth.
Another memorable enjoyment of mine back in the day was to travel. I have driven the eastern part of the U.S. from Maine to Florida. I have driven a bus from Loraine, Ohio, to Granite City, Ill., and have taken a train from Cumberland, Md., to Omaha, Neb., passing through some great old train stations in Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City.
I enjoyed my youth.
I have visited Niagara Falls, seen the great sights of our nation’s capital, walked the old plantations around Charleston, S.C. got a horrible sunburn in Nags Head, N.C., enjoyed the sights of Myrtle Beach, S.C., walked along the coast in Savannah, Ga., and visited the old fort in St. Augustine, Fla.
And the list goes on and on.
I enjoyed my youth.
But I must admit that whoever called so-called old age, “the Golden Years,” needs to be aggressively challenged on that tag. Many of the senior citizens I have spoken to — although most are thankful to able to still be on the green side of the grass — have found their “olden” years to be anything but golden.
Speaking personally, and only for myself, there are days when I feel the woods calling, but I don’t have what it takes to answer. Just the thought of attempting to climb a ridge makes my tired bones ache.
My long-distance traveling days are pretty much over and I haven’t attempted to throw a ball or swing a golf club in years. And it’s all due to physical restraints more so than age itself.
I thank God for the days of my youth. Not every memory of my younger days is to be cherished, but for the most part I have built numerous memories to draw from. Also, I’m not yet to the point where I can’t still make some new memories.
I have made lots of good friends over the years, many who are still within driving distance. To visit some of them may take my wife and I a little longer than it used to get there. It may mean making a few more stops along the way to get out and stretch, but that’s no big deal.
I know that getting older may not be all that it’s cracked up to be, but we don’t have to give up on creating new adventures and enjoying life.
Thank God my wife doesn’t mind doing the driving and is very encouraging about getting me out of my easy chair and out the door. We continue to enjoy visiting our kids and spoiling the grandchildren.
There are still plenty of new things to see within a day’s driving distance and even if it’s a little further there are still plenty of motels to choose from in every direction. I’ve just learned that it may take a little, or even a lot more exertion but life is still worth the effort.
We might even feel as if politically everything is falling apart, Covid-19 may have stopped us in our tracks for a while, but life is what we make it. We can choose to sit down and let life pass us by or we can do what we can to get as much out of it as we can, even if it’s not like it used to be.
Maybe we can’t afford to go on trips, but it doesn’t cost even a penny to get out and enjoy the sunshine or to take in the fresh air. Those are God’s gifts to us. Even to sit by the window and listen to the rain fall can be soothing. It’s God’s way of washing the earth.
I enjoyed my youth, but it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy our senior years as well.
In the words of one man, “Death doesn’t frighten me. What scares me is to think that when it’s my time to go, I realize I really haven’t lived.”
