Carr family
The Carr family reunion will be held Saturday, July 10, beginning at noon at the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Moorefield.
Bring your favorite prepared dish and your favorite story to share with others while having fun connecting with family again.
Haggerty family
The Haggerty reunion will be held on Sunday, July 11, at Moorefield Town Park.
Ham, chicken and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish and drink to share. Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
