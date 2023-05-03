Who we Are: celebrating the obscure but significant history of the South Branch Valley
The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in Fall 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the county into what it is today.
In the opening article of this occasional series, we said we would explore either people from the South Branch Valley or those closely associated with it, and we especially want to emphasize those who have gone on to compete on the national stage in their chosen profession.
In this article, we want to highlight a person who fits this definition: Mary Johnston. In the early 1900s, she was a nationally recognized writer and an advocate for women’s rights. She was one of America’s best selling authors during her career.
Mary was born in Buchannan, Va., which is in the Roanoke area. She was born Nov. 21, 1870, and died May 9, 1936, and during her life she was very much connected to the town of Moorefield.
But not on her father’s side; Her father was John William Johnston—also of Buchannan. He was a Major of artillery for the Confederate army during the Civil War. The Johnstons were a well-known and deeply respected family in southwestern Virginia. Major Johnston’s cousin was General Joe Johnston, and the family produced U.S. senators, state legislators and state judges.
Her mother, Elizabeth Dixon Alexander, was from Moorefield. The Alexander Family was also a well-known family in the South Branch Valley. They lived in what today is known as the Sinclair house, located at the corner of Elm Street and Winchester Avenue, directly across from the Moorefield Methodist Church.
They were in business as well as the arts. Elizabeth was born Feb. 3, 1848, in Moorefield. Her father was Samuel Alexander and her mother Mary Lobb Alexander. They owned a mercantile store on what today is the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Winchester Avenue, beside the old bank. The house was built in the 1840s and remained in the family until 1960. It was in the ownership of Elizabeth Johnston, who, I believe, was Mary Johnston’s niece. At one time they also owned the Mullin Hotel.
But of even more interest, they bought the Hardy White Sulphur springs from the Lee family on Feb. 8, 1879. This property includes the Lee cabin, which today is located in Lost River State Park. William Alexander was a local and well-known painter, and even today his paintings are rare but sought-after.
We do not know how Major Johnston and Elizabeth met, but we know that prominent families traveled and visited friends and families on a regular basis. We might imagine they were introduced on one of these occasions. We do know they were married in Moorefield by Rev. George W White, D.D. He was pastor for the Moorefield Presbyterian Church and he performed the ceremony on Dec. 14, 1869.
The couple had six children, and Mary was the first.
During her formative years, she and her siblings spent their summers in Moorefield with their mother. While a lot of information is not available, evidence does exist that she maintained lifelong contacts with her friends and family in Moorefield, and she continued to visit Moorefield well up into adulthood.
So she was, without a doubt, one of us.
Mary had an interesting and multi-faceted life. She was educated at home but very early in her life, it was evident she had a mind to create stories and the ability to transform those stories onto paper. In short, she was a natural writer.
During her life, she wrote and had published 23 novels, as well as numerous articles and poems. In her time, she was one of the most recognized and sought-after writers in America. Her book “To Have and to Hold” was the bestselling book in the country in 1900, and it served as the basis ultimately for three movies.
“Audrey,” published in 1902, was the fifth-highest selling book of that year, and “Hagar,” published in 1907, is one of the first major books to delve into the issue of women’s rights. Her first book was published in 1898; her last, in 1932. During her lifetime, she was one of the most financially successful authors in America. But this achievement was only one side of Mary.
In the early part of the 20th Century, she became very involved in the women’s rights movement. This involvement began through correspondence with friends, but then her writing expanded into articles in magazines and papers. It climaxed in the above-mentioned novel “Hagar,” which was somewhat autobiographical.
A lot is written on her work as a women’s rights advocate. Most of her work was confined to the state of Virginia, but she did speak at national conferences on the subject. In Virginia, she became closely aligned with the Equal Suffrage League, which was formed in 1909. She was a vice-president for the organization and served on numerous committees. Being a writer, she was successful in having articles about the issues placed in the Richmond Times as well as other newspapers. She also had articles printed in national publication’s such as Atlantic Monthly, Women’s Journal, and Suffrage News. Mary spoke before the entire Virginia General Assembly, the National Governors’ Conference and a National Rally for Women’s Suffrage in Washington, D.C.
This was clearly a passion for her, which in the end produced results. She – among others – changed the course of history.
Mary’s novels generally and her work in the women’s rights movement attracted a certain following. But Mary has also distinguished herself as a historian. Her book “Pioneers of the Old South” was included in a set of 50 great works of American history published by Yale University Press and edited by a Yale Professor of history.
Her novels and her work in the women’s suffrage movement somewhat complement each other. However, after the passing of her father, whom she revered, especially for his military service during the Civil War, she decided to write two novels on the conflict: one titled “The Long Roll,” published in 1911, and the other “Cease Firing,” published in 1912. These books are significant works of literature set during the Civil War, and many critics consider them the best historical novels ever written on the Civil War, even surpassing “Gone with the Wind.”
These books, though fiction, were based on real events. Johnston did a masterful job of taking true events and channeling these events through imaginative characters to allow the reader to understand how it was to live through this period in American history. In order to write the novels, Mary spent three years researching: she travelled up and down the Shenandoah and South Branch Valleys and interviewed folks who lived through the ordeal.
Of course, Mary leaves no doubt about where she is from. The fictional family she follows through the war is from Botetourt County, Va. However, she mentions our area as much as possible, describing the battle of Romney, McNeill’s Rangers, the town of Moorefield and the South Branch Valley itself.
I was amazed at the recognition she gave the South Branch Valley.
Despite their setting, these books are not about the Civil War; they are about the people, civilians and soldiers, who lived through the Civil War. At that time, no one had written on this level about the war. Her account was vivid and gripping, and she focused on the concerns of day-to-day life. She artfully shows that this was a very hard time for people in the South, a fact that, due to the Lost Cause, has never been fully recognized by the South.
While Mary did not directly take on the Lost Cause, she did highlight the suffering and misery the war inflicted upon the South, and she also showed that the southern leaders were not without fault. In her own way, she rebuked the Lost Cause. In spite of this, many northern writers and critics insist that she gave the Lost Cause a free pass, but evidence exists to the contrary. General Jackson’s widow wrote an article in a New York paper condemning her analysis of General Jackson during the war. At that time in the South, speaking ill of General Lee or General Jackson was socially unacceptable. It still was decades later, as I can attest to an event in the 1960s. Our librarian at Moorefield High School told me personally that in her house growing up, no one was allowed to show any disrespect to General Lee, and no one was allowed to mention the name Abraham Lincoln.
Mary Johnston had originally intended to write a trilogy on the Civil War, but the intensity of writing the first two books taxed her mentally and emotionally. She was exhausted and decided she would let history judge her by her two complete books. Her legacy was larger, however. Johnston was good friends with Margaret Mitchell, who, as a tribute to Mary, claimed, “I could never have written ‘Gone with Wind’ without Mary Johnston.”
Writing the Civil War novels changed Mary, too. After completing “Long Roll” and “Cease Firing,” she understood the reality of war and became a pacifist. Johnston totally rejected war as a means to settle social distributes. Again, despite the criticism of the northern press for not explicitly repudiating the Lost Cause, Mary was critical of the claims. She rejected the idea that the war was fought for a glorious cause, and she showed the Southern leadership as not above reproach. She was the first significant Southerner to open a reality which was true and valid, and for that Mary should be commended.
In October 1916, Mary Johnston came home to Moorefield and spent time with her friends and family. She gave a public presentation at Inskeep Hall, which undoubtedly included her thoughts on “Long Roll” and “Cease Firing.”
Mary Johnston went out and successfully represented us on the national stage. She never forgot her roots; we should be proud of her.
She is buried with her mother and father in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va.
In closing, I have to interject some of my personal feelings. To me, Mary represents the very best in all of us. She represents a true image of the type of people who shaped those who live in the South Branch Valley. Our stories are never picked up by the national press, but she told them to the country.
You can still go to Amazon or other book sites and purchase her books, and if you are a Civil War history enthusiast, I would recommend them. Until next time, happy reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.