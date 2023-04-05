The week of all weeks is upon us.
From the “Triumphant Entry,” to the “Last Supper,” to the “Betrayal,” to the “Arrest in the Garden,” that led to the “Death on the Cross” that led to the “Sealed Tomb” that ultimately led to “On the Third Day.”
So much in such little time…this week is often referred to as “The Passion of the Christ” or by others “Holy Week.” However you refer to it, I hope you can take the time to break it all down and truly feel what happened.
For those who believe, this is not some fairytale that includes goblins and maybe even a hobbit. This is the Truth of our Faith. For the world from the outside looking in, it appears as a possible triumph to the ultimate failure as the leader dies a horrific death at the hands of Rome. For those who believe it goes from triumph to the Ultimate Triumph “On the Third Day.”
As I look at the week, it seems too much to take in. I say this because I try to put myself into the shoes of his disciples who were with him. We can quickly read about the week within maybe 30 minutes to an hour by looking at the Gospels. I encourage you to try to imagine yourself there. After all, all those disciples were just like us. They were all lost and dead in their sins. They were all flesh and bones just trying to be the best version of themselves before the actual outpouring of the Spirit that would later occur after the resurrection. Peter was not Superman, nor was John, who was the self-claimed “one that Jesus loved” (John 21:20 NKJV). They were all just trying to “Follow Him” the best they could within their time with Him.
OK, now that I have convinced you that you are just like the disciples who followed him, imagine now the journey.
Walking miles upon miles and not knowing that you were coming upon the week of weeks. I can imagine being thoroughly exhausted. Jesus tried to tell them what was about to happen but they did not have the eyes to see it nor the ears to hear it. We know this because after the great entry into the city at the “Last Supper,” nobody knew who Jesus was talking about when he discussed the “Betrayal.” See what I mean; it is so easy for us to see Judas in the story because we know and have read and have been taught about him. These guys were just sitting down having another Passover meal like they have had for years.
But this was no simple meal – it was the “Last Supper” that would forever live in History and be told about and be painted about for years upon years. Imagine being in the room…(Luke 22:14-23 NJKV) The Betrayer was at the table with them all and they had no idea who it was.
Did they have no idea who it was because they all thought that they had the potential to betray him?
I think for some, this was the reason for not actually knowing. For others, they still needed to go through a humbling process to realize this Flesh is weak. When I say this, of course I’m talking about the outspoken Peter. He would never betray and never deny! Of course, later in the story, we learn that was not the case.
I guess my thought and test for you this week is to put yourself there. Who would you have been? John, “the loved,” Peter “the outspoken,” Thomas “the doubter” or could you put yourself into the category of “maybe I would have betrayed him”?
Guess what? They all fled and all left him! Not one of them stayed by His side during the worst of times during his final hours. Before you think too highly of yourself, please remember this: nobody is righteous. (Romans 3:9-20 NKJV) We all need, “ON THE THIRD DAY.”
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
