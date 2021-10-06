Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, wheat roll
Thursday, Oct. 7 — Baked fish, rice, pinto beans, spinach salad with beets, fruit
Friday, Oct. 8 — Sloppy Joes, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, dessert
Monday, Oct. 11 — Fish fillet with bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, carrot-raisin salad, fruit
Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Vegetable soup, cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, pickle, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Pork chops, dressing, sweet potatoes, succotash, fruit
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Swiss chicken, California blend, salad, fruit, bread
Friday, Oct. 15 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit, wheat roll
Thursday, Oct. 7 — Baked fish, rice, pinto beans, spinach salad with beets, fruit
Monday, Oct. 11 — Fish fillet with bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, carrot-raisin salad, fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Pork chops, dressing, sweet potatoes, succotash, fruit
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Swiss chicken, California blend, salad, fruit, bread
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 7 — Chili, Brussels sprouts, grilled cheese, fruit, dessert
Friday, Oct. 8 — Baked fish, rice, pinto beans, spinach salad with beets, fruit
Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Fish fillet with bun, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, carrot-raisin salad, fruit
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Pork chops, dressing, sweet potatoes, succotash, fruit
Friday, Oct. 15 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Oct. 8 — Sloppy Joes, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Vegetable soup, cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, pickle, fruit, dessert
Friday, Oct. 15 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
* * *
The senior farmers market nutrition program vouchers have all been distributed for this year.
* * *
The fall bus tour to Vermont has been canceled. Keep an eye on this space for the 2022 travel plans.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304-822-2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304-822-7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
