Linda Hill Capon Bridge

Often, we think of gifts as tangible items, presents we purchase or perhaps make. Although these gifts are given with joy, there is another way to give. That way is the gift of time. Sharing your time with someone is a precious commodity and a much more meaningful gift. 

Think of your neighbors or relatives who may not be able to get around as well as they did in the past. These folks might welcome some help or a little companionship. Let your heart lead you in the direction of the most love.

