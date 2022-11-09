Often, we think of gifts as tangible items, presents we purchase or perhaps make. Although these gifts are given with joy, there is another way to give. That way is the gift of time. Sharing your time with someone is a precious commodity and a much more meaningful gift.
Think of your neighbors or relatives who may not be able to get around as well as they did in the past. These folks might welcome some help or a little companionship. Let your heart lead you in the direction of the most love.
News From The River House
Wednesday, Nov. 9th, After School Art Workshop: Loom-Making and Basic Weaving Techniques, 4:30-6 p.m. Join artist Christa Lemons as she demonstrates weaving. This workshop is for high school students (public and home school) only. Ten spots are available for this exciting free event.
Friday, Nov. 11th, Trivia Night with the Grassi Family, 7-9 p.m.
Come out and be challenged with trivia questions based on teams of 2-5. The café is open for this event, and beverages and snacks are available.
Saturday, Nov. 12th, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Monday, Nov. 14th, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques.
Wednesday, Nov. 16th, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. This club meeting takes place at Capon Bridge Middle School. This is a free event, and all students (public and home-schooled) are invited to learn various art techniques as well as make friends and build confidence. Sign up on TRH website.
Wednesday, Nov. 16th, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Led by musicians Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, this 1.5-hour club meeting focuses on learning your instrument and playing with others. Sign up on TRH website.
Friday, Nov. 16th, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Hosted by Dakota Karper, this collaborative event is sponsored by The Cat and The Fiddle and The River House.
Saturday, Nov. 19th, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Nov. 19th, Concert: Critton Hollow, 7-9 p.m. This musical trio returns to TRH stage, including songs about Appalachia. Their songs inspire sing-along lyrics about bad men and disappointed lovers. These stories will surely resonate with the audience.
Sunday, Nov. 20th, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. Each month, the Club meeting includes a presentation from a published author. The guest speaker for November will be “Daniel Kelly II” who is well known to TRH for his musical accomplishments and lively concert performances. This month, his discussion will include passages from his book, “The Inner Musician.” Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
Monday, Nov. 21st, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation techniques.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library would like to thank everyone who donated items for the silent auction. Thanks to their generosity, the library collected $1,500.00.
The Halloween Parade and Party was a big hit. Jimi the Juggler entertained the children with his amazing performance. Ms. Melanie Vogel, an author from Cumberland, read from one of her new books. Over 80 children were in attendance. Both Word Play and the Library provided free books. Yard games include sack races, toilet paper bowling and relay races with pumpkins. One of the favorite games was eyeball ping pong. This was a wonderful community event hosted by both the Library and The River House.
The library has lots of books by local authors for sale during the holidays. Don’t forget to stop by and peruse their Christmas Books which have been relocated to a central location for the holidays. You are sure to find some of your all-time favorites as well as new Christmas themed books.
The library is a drop-off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. These donations are especially important during the holidays.
Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop-off point for the HC Animal Shelter.
The Book Club meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Friends of the Library meeting on Nov. 15th will include the drawing for the Thanksgiving basket. On Nov. 16th at 2 pm., Congressman Mooney will send a representative to the library for a meeting with the community.
New books: “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver; “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich; “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger; “The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey” by Serena Burdick; “The Sea Wolves” by Clive Cussler; “Treasure State” by C.J. Box; “Triple Cross” by James Patterson; “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci; “The Stars on Vita Felice Court” by Emily H. Keefer; “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods and “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell.
Community Events
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library. There will be no meeting in November. The next meeting will be Wed., Dec. 14.
Sunday, Nov. 6-12, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 137 Operation Green Light. Capon bridge residents are encouraged to light their homes with a green light bulb in support of American Veterans.
Nov. 11, Veterans Day
Nov. 12, Community Center Yard Sale (Capon Bridge Community Center)
Nov. 13, Quarter Action, CBCC
Nov. 14, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., UMC Group 2, 2-3:30 p.m., CBCC
Nov. 15, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC Tues.
Nov. 18, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., CBCC
Nov. 21, AA Meeting 7 p.m.; UMC Group 2, 2-3:30 p.m., CBCC
Nov. 22, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC Tues
Nov. 23, Ruriteen Meeting, CBCC
Nov. 24, Ruritan Board Meeting, CBCC
Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day Party, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The North Pole Express on the Potomac Eagle begins Nov. 18. This 75-minute interactive train ride includes storytelling, Christmas caroling, gifts from Santa and much more. Contact them at www.potomaceagle.com or call 304-424-0736 for additional information.
Looking Ahead: Light Up Capon Bridge includes the Capon Bridge 2nd Annual Christmas Parade on Sat., Dec. 3rd. The parade starts at Capon Bridge School Street and ends at the Fire Department. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the library, including a visit from Santa, and there will be many other holiday activities. Additional information is available by contacting Brian Kerns: caponbridgechristmasparade@gmail.com
The Hampshire County Christmas Festival of Lights, including 225 displays of light, begins on Sat., Nov. 26th at 5 p.m.
This free drive-thru annual tradition is sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and is open to the public until Jan. 1st. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this family-friendly holiday treat.
