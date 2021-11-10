I didn’t realize how close of a friendship I had with my youth when I was growing up. I also didn’t realize how much we drifted apart as the years went by.
Now that I never see my youth anymore, I have come to understand how much I took my friend for granted.
I guess we began to really enjoy our solidarity about the time I turned 13.
Teenagers! My youth and I began to develop new interests about that time. Although I had a number of siblings it was my youth that I was becoming close to.
In retrospect I suppose that was the way life intended it to be. We were to become the closest of friends. Compadres. Every place I went, my youth was right there with me.
To make a long story short as time went on we were inseparable. As I got a little older and a little wiser, I began to appreciate my youth more and more all the time. We were both equally excited about getting to go to new places and see new things. It was like the world was opening up to us.
Cities — wow. So many things to see and do. There were restaurants that offered more things on their menus than hamburgers and hot dogs and pancakes and gravy. Don’t get me wrong, my youth and I both enjoyed the foods we grew up on, a pot of hot beans, cornbread and mama’s homemade hot rolls. Hot roast beef sandwiches covered with French fries and topped off with brown gravy.
But oh, the variety of foods that were to be found in the city. The many cultures of foods that were offered like Oriental, Mexican, Italian and the list was as long as my arm, it seemed.
Looking back, one of the things I enjoyed about having my youth with me all the time was how he made so many things possible. For instance, when we would get involved in those backyard tackle football games.
Having my youth on my side is what made those times fun, and bearable. It was because I had my youth with me that I could run head-on into a pack of guys who had every intention of introducing my face to the ground and seeing just how much my body would take before it would break.
I’m glad those were friendly games and I was also glad my youth helped me live through those days without a single broken bone.
Girls! My youth and I enjoyed getting acquainted with members of the opposite sex. But he wasn’t the only one who walked that journey with me.
In particular, my mom and my church kept a close eye on both me and my youth. Trying to navigate my way through the experiences with the female gender was what I thought the Bible meant when it talked about “walking through the valley of the shadow of death.” And the part where it said “I will fear no evil,” well it wasn’t evil that I was afraid of. It was the righteous that had me scared.
Between all the fire and brimstone messages and the part where that Psalm 23 portion of scripture constantly reminded me of how, when I maneuvered my way through the valley of the shadow of death, and the fearing no evil part, I couldn’t get away from the idea that God was always with me.
Not only was my mama constantly watching me, even if we could sneak away from her for the evening, we knew God was always there. But as the years went on our interests grew and included cars and travel, Bible School, meeting lots of new people plus much more.
I don’t exactly know when my youth and I drifted completely apart. I just looked around one day and it was no longer there.
There are times I still resent that. He left me with aching bones, replaced my toughness with arthritis and although I took away a lot of good memories, he left me with a lot of bad ones as well.
I feel at times like the Prodigal son who went out with good intentions and returned home with an equal amount of bad experiences.
But there is one thing of which I can still testify to — God is still with me, His promises are still true and “His mercies still endure forever.”
I miss my youth. It has forsaken me. But God will never leave me nor will He ever forsake me. To God be the glory.
