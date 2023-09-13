Can you count to four?
Can you follow directions?
Do you know your right from your left?
Can you laugh at yourself?
If you said yes to those questions, then you might want to consider taking your talents to a square dance – grab your partner (or find one when you get there) and put on your dancing shoes.
A square dance is an American folk dance derived from a few different European ones, and it’s regarded as a “social dance.”
It’s actually the official state dance of over 20 states in the nation, including West Virginia.
Through a Central Appalachia Living Traditions grant provided by Mid-Atlantic Arts, Capon Bridge resident Dakota Karper (you know her from her many musical performances in Hampshire and beyond, as well as her music school “The Cat and the Fiddle” on the eastern side of the county) has hosted three square dances in Hampshire County this year. The first was in March, the second in June and the third on Labor Day weekend.
The next square dance is scheduled for Dec. 16.
“My hope is that we will be able to raise enough funds through donations from dancers this year that in 2024, we will be able to continue holding these dances, regardless of if I’m able to secure a second grant or not,” she said earlier this year.
The grant funding this year’s dances was $7,530. At each dance, attendees are encouraged to make a donation of between $7 and $15.
“Square dancing has been something that I’ve wanted to help make a regular part of our life and culture here in Hampshire County since the first time I learned to dance a square,” Karper said.
The benefits of square dancing are more than just the sheer fun (though, isn’t that reason enough?). It can promote health through physical activity, as well as promote, preserve and pass down traditional dances that are a part of the region’s cultural heritage – not to mention strengthen bonds between members of the community.
While community square dances like the ones Karper is hosting require zero prior experience, there are a few terms that it may behoove you to be familiar with before squaring up.
Caller
The leader of the square dance – the one who shouts out the calls that guide the dance.
It’s imperative to LISTEN to the caller, otherwise you may be left in the lurch and find yourself lost.
Circle left
All eight dancers in a square join hands and walk in a left circle. Simple enough, if you know your left from your right.
Do-Si-Do
Without changing which direction you’re facing, walk clockwise around your partner, passing your right shoulders, stepping back to back, and then passing left shoulders until you’re face-to-face with your partner again.
The phrase “do-si-do” is derived from the French “dos-a-dos,” meaning “back to back.”
Not to be confused with a popular Girl Scout confection.
Home
The spot where you were starting at the beginning of the dance – and hopefully where you end up if you follow all the calls correctly.
See: the importance of listening to the caller.
Promenade
Walk with your partner – whichever one of you is on the inside of the square (the left), stay slightly behind the other. Take each other’s hands in front and walk together around the square until you reach your home position.
Right and Left Grand
Face your partner, and taking right hands, walk past each other, then alternate hands with the other dancers that come to you around the square – until you meet your partner again.
It’s like climbing a ladder: pull your partner with your right, then a left pull with the next dancer, then a right pull with the next, and then another left – a total of four hands: right, left, right, left.
Right/Left Star
Couples – or any dancers designated by the caller – walk to each other and join right or left hands in a star formation, and walk in the direction they’re facing.
Sashay
A sideways, sliding step. Often done with a fair bit of flair, and occasional bouncing, if the music calls for it.
Square
A group of four couples, standing in formation so that each couple faces inwards. A birds eye view would show that this group of four couples does indeed resemble a square.
Square up
A phrase used by the dance’s caller and other dancers to let everyone know it’s time to find your place in a square and get into position, because dancing is about to start.
Tips
• Leave the heels at home. While there are Appalachian dance traditions that may encourage the wearing of clogs, a simple pair of comfy shoes to dance in is just fine for a square dance. More experienced dancers may opt for cowboy boots – or, if they’re really brave, ditch shoes altogether.
• Mop your brow. You wouldn’t be alone if you broke a little sweat while square dancing, but the key is to come prepared. Stick a handkerchief, towel or rag in your pocket, and dab, dab, dab between dances. You don’t want sweat droplets to hinder your vision as you’re trying to sashay with the best of them.
• Bring the energy. It’s a lot more fun for you and everyone involved if you have a positive, encouraging energy. Cheer on other couples. Volunteer to couple up with someone who may not have a partner. A smile goes a long way.
• Have a laugh. You may not know all of the steps that fly out of the caller’s mouth. You may be a little lost, or might have turned the wrong way, or lost your partner. It happens – just laugh and do the best you can.
