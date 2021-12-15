The meeting place and date of the Capon Valley Backwoods Ruriteen Club has been changed to the Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren on the 4th Monday of every month. The next meeting will be in January at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the family of Ernest and Stella Spaid held their annual holiday family dinner at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. There were 25-30 family members in attendance, myself being the oldest and only remaining member of the immediate family. A couple of cousins, who have always been considered members of our family, and the remaining members of the gathering being grandchildren and their spouses of my parents, Ernest and Stella.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual Christmas candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Due to Covid concerns, there will be not be the usual refreshment served following the service. Please come and join us as we celebrate the birth of our Savior on this night or any Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be distributing toys in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve as part of their “Toys for Tots” program on Dec. 16 between noon and 4 p.m. at the clubhouse in Yellow Spring. The club and Marines thanks everyone who donated toys or helped in any way with this project.
Happy birthday wishes to Jim Matheson and Susan Clark, Dec. 17; Betty Wingfield, Dec. 22; and Brenda Hiett, Dec. 27.
I wish everyone a merry Christmas celebration with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.