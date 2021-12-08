As we enter the holiday season, it’s a good time to reach out to our friends. Sending a card is a tradition I gladly carry on and often write a personalized note to accompany the card. Both new and old friends will enjoy this old fashioned form of communication, hopefully making a comeback in today’s electronic world.
News From The River House:
Friday, Dec. 10, Quilt Show – Meet the Artists, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join the local quilters for a discussion of their multiple techniques including a preview of the show, which runs the month of December. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18 — Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Saturday, Dec. 11, Winter Concert Series — The Fly Birds, 5:30-9:30 p.m. There will be 2 shows, the 1st from 5:30-7 p.m.; the 2nd from 8-9:30 p.m. Light fare options includes choice of meat or vegetarian platter, dessert and a drink of your choice. Come out and enjoy an evening of music and dinner close to home.
Sunday, Dec. 12 — Camera Club, Tutoring session from 1-2 p.m., regular meeting from 2-4 p.m. This monthly club meeting includes a discussion of photography related topics as well as sharing of recent photographs. This month’s topic is black and white photography. Everyone is invited to attend and take part in the discussion. This is a free event, but donations are accepted.
Sunday, Dec. 12 — The River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Monday, Dec. 13 and 20 — Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
Thursday, Dec. 16, After School Class — Watercolor Exploration, 4-5:30 p.m. This class, geared toward ages 4-9 explores watercolor painting techniques. This is a free event, but registration is required. Ten spaces are available. Don’t wait to secure your spot in this very informative and creative opportunity for your child.
Saturday, Dec. 18, Winter Concert Series — Shannon Bielski & Rob Benzing. There will be 2 shows, the 1st from 5:30-7 p.m. The 2nd from 8-9:30 p.m. Light fare options includes choice of meat or vegetarian platter, dessert and a drink of your choice.
Sunday, Dec. 19, Jolabookflod (book exchange), 12-4 p.m — This old Icelandic tradition lives on at The River House. Come share your books, give away a book and enjoy receiving a book from a friend. Any books not given away will be donated after the holidays. Enjoy a hot beverage or snack while catching up with friends.
Sunday, Dec. 19, Poetry After Noon (Virtual), 2:30-4 p.m. — Join local poet John Berry for an afternoon of poetry. John will share readings from his respective works as well as open up the discussion for others to share their work. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Christmas books have been placed in a central location during the holiday season for easy access. Be sure to check out some of our community’s favorites. The library is now featuring Mike Robinson’s book, “Civil War Tales,” in addition to his series of Winchester Tales books.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library needs large kitchen trash bags, Lysol wipes, paper towels and printing paper.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the pantry, especially during the holidays. Also needed are food, treats, blankets, towels and toys for the HC Animal Shelter. The library is also a drop off point for Toys for Tots. All toys should be new and unwrapped.
Wednesday, Dec. 15, Book Club, 2 p.m. —The book chosen for discussion this month is, “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah.
Community Events:
Now thru Dec. 14, Toys for Tots are being collected by Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring. Toys will be distributed on Dec. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ruritan Center. Please contact them at 304-856-2816 if you are in need and be sure to include your child’s name, age and sex.
The Great Elf Hunt of Hampshire 2021, now thru Dec. 22. Elves are hiding in businesses in Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville. Find the hidden elves, snap a picture and submit it with the form available at 21 businesses in the area. Email a photo of the form by Dec. 23 to HampshireElves@gmail.com confirming the sighting of 12 elves for entry into a drawing for a prize.
The 9th Annual Festival of Lights is on at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta thru Jan. 1. This dazzling display of lights includes musical accompaniment available thru your radio. Just drive thru the park and enjoy the 230 displays, which include a huge Santa Train in the center of the park. This is a free event; open daily from 5:30-10 p.m.
North Pole Express — Scheduled for various days thru Dec. 23, 2021. Take a ride on the Potomac Eagle this holiday season for an hour-long interactive excursion. Activities for children include storytelling, Christmas caroling, milk and cookies and a visit from Santa. Each child will receive a present. Tickets are available for purchase at the station.
Friday, Dec. 10, – Dec. 12, Hope Christian Church in Augusta presents a Christmas Program entitled, “The Mystery,” telling the story of Jesus in an interactive way, 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.