Our son wanted a few friends to come over. My husband gave him a list of chores that needed completing before that happened. As our son went through the list with me, he indicated he could get his younger sister to do all the dusting. I interrupted that I thought it was his chore list, not hers. That’s when our 16-year-old son offered one of his classic rebuttals, “Yes, but she likes to dust. Why would I rob her of that joy?”
Wow! His selflessness at that moment left me speechless—which doesn’t happen that often.
It reminded me of when he was much younger, and I inquired about the missing schoolwork on his elementary school’s LiveGrades report. At the time, he asked how I knew he hadn’t done the work. I told him I saw it online. He looked at me with sad eyes, shook his head, and said, as he walked away, “Mom, I thought you knew better than to believe everything you see on the internet.” Again, I was speechless as I pondered how the grades I’d seen belonged to such a quick-witted and clever boy.
I did not doubt that same charm would result in our youngest daughter happily dusting all the furniture in our basement so her big brother’s friends could visit. Something our son perceived as a major chore, our daughter would regard as rewarding and fun. And, as a clever Savage pointed out to me, why would he want to steal that joy from her?
I don’t subscribe to Mary Poppins’ teaching that there is an element of fun in every job that must be done. Well, if I had some of the rum punch on Mary’s spoonful of sugar when faced with an undesirable task, I’d feel otherwise. However, for the most part, I can understand why some jobs are considered a “chore.” In that same vein, I understand our son’s reasoning that if a chore to you brings someone else joy – and you can convince them – why not let them do it?
Take cooking, for example. It’s not my strong suit. Early in our cohabitation, my husband volunteered, “I like to eat, so I’ll do all the cooking from now on.” I can only assume he’d gotten his fill of Ramen noodles, sticky spaghetti with room temperature red sauce poured over the top, and my specialty at the time, Tuna Helper without the tuna. Hence, when he offered, I looked up from my suppertime serving of Captain Crunch and said, “OK.” Far be it for me to rob him of the joy of cooking (and eating palatable food).
Nearly a quarter of a century later, he’s still the primary Savage Chef, and I happily take that chore’s back burner—anyway, it’s closer to the exhaust fan.
On the flip side, I love mowing the yard and working in my flowerbeds. My husband doesn’t hate it, but that chore doesn’t bring him the same joy it brings me. I like being outside with a cold beverage in the mower’s cupholder, the soundtrack of Hamilton blaring in my headphones, and no one asking me to do anything for them as I make circles in our yard. When finished, the smell of freshly cut grass, mixed with clover and other unidentifiable weeds, wafts in the air, and everything looks so green and tidy. I would never throw away my shot at finding joy in that summertime chore. In fact, I’d be upset if someone robbed me of that by doing the job for me.
Maybe our son was onto something. A chore to one person could be a joyful experience for another. As we approach this new year, shouldn’t we look for opportunities to bring others joy? Even if it feels like a chore, shouldn’t we do all we can to not only bring them joy but, also, not rob them of it?
