Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Our son wanted a few friends to come over. My husband gave him a list of chores that needed completing before that happened. As our son went through the list with me, he indicated he could get his younger sister to do all the dusting. I interrupted that I thought it was his chore list, not hers. That’s when our 16-year-old son offered one of his classic rebuttals, “Yes, but she likes to dust. Why would I rob her of that joy?”

Wow! His selflessness at that moment left me speechless—which doesn’t happen that often.

