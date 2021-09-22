The weather is telling us we are well into autumn with cooler nights, but very warm days. I just hope winter doesn’t pounce on us overnight the way fall did.
Given the year that’s already passed, winter will no doubt have unpleasant surprises for us, too.
I just hope one isn’t a deep snow that forces everyone to stay home. We’ve proved we can do that all on our own, thank you very much. And we did it well.
It’s important to keep clean water for your birds and your pets, so check them regularly. With the cooler days, they drink less, but still need clean water every day. And keep those hummingbird feeders up. Even after you notice no birds are coming to your feeders, leave them up a few more days or even a week.
Hummers who are passing through to their southern winter homes frequently need a pit stop to refuel. Since it’s been proven a hummer will go to the same feeder sites each spring, it’s possible migrating birds take the same route each year and remember your feeders as a good place to stop and regroup.
These travelers, or maybe just one, may stay a few days till their bodies are replenished and when they leave, it’s time to take your feeders down.
If you have a fireplace, have your chimney cleaned before it’s time for cold weather fires. With all the storms and wind this summer, there is a good supply of kindling. Larry had been gathering it all summer and keeping it in the shed. Check to see if you need firewood delivered and get your order in as soon as you can.
Growing up in Pennsylvania, we always had a root cellar in the basement and it was cold. We also had a coal bin where a chute from the truck would pour the coal in for the furnace. It was cleaned out and not operational for that purpose when I grew up, but it served as cold storage for tomatoes wrapped in newspaper and left to ripen (It also contained the jar of coal oil that smelled like kerosene, a few drops of which my grandmother used to put on a teaspoon of sugar for me to take to loosen up a tight chest. And yet I survived).
If you have a root cellar, it’s time to get it ready for winter storage. We all know apples, potatoes and onions do not play well with others and need to have their space away from each as well as other produce, such as winter squash. Upon occasion, we have stored potatoes in the garage in heavy paper bushel bags and that worked well. Let me just say that if your potatoes go bad, you will not mistake the smell for anything good. Onions and gar1ic do well in hanging mesh bags up and away from the crowds.
Apples produce ethylene gas, which causes other fruits to ripen faster. I always thought other produce would spoil if stored with apples, but they simply ripen faster. This is fine for a very short time, but not so good for long winter storage. We used to store Rome apples because they were so good for cooking. But these days, Spring Valley has fresh apples and potatoes nearly year-round at their markets, so we don’t bother storing them any more.
Winter squash such as acorn, butternut and others are perfect in a root cellar. They will do best spread out (not touching) on higher shelves as they like it a bit warmer than the apples or potatoes. Having everyone’s area well marked makes it easier when you’re harvesting. Squash like delicata, spaghetti and pie pumpkins store well, but for a shorter length of time. And you need to make a schedule to frequently check them for soft spots just as you do with stored flower bulbs.
Now, as with everything, if you are a first timer to root cellars or long winter storage, ask a friend who has done it or stop at the Co-op in town. If you are storing produce you’ve grown, don’t take a chance on having it spoil because you were a little hazy on what needed done. Our area is filled with folks who have done all this for years and many would be all too happy to help you begin the right way. This is also true if you are a 1st-timer canning beans or tomatoes. Don’t be afraid to ask. Our Co-op is full of knowledgeable folks.
