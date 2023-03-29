Spring is definitely here. I am now seeing night crawlers after the showers we have been experiencing.
The robins are hungry, so the Lord has provided food for them. I am also seeing wooly worms again, and I found a sleepy toad while cleaning debris off my flowerbeds.
Easter will be arriving soon. Pastor Teresa Adams will be holding the last Lenten Reflective Service today (Wednesday, March 29) at 7 p.m., at Capon Bridge United Methodist Church. All four Methodist churches will hold Palm Sunday Services on April 2 at their usual service times.
Maundy Thursday service will be held at Capon Bridge Methodist Church on April 6, and Good Friday Services at North River Mills Methodist Church, North River Mills. Both services will be held at 7 p.m.
Two special Easter Services will be held Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m. for Central Methodist Church and 11 a.m. for the Capon Bridge Methodist Church.
On the local scene, Fort Edwards will be holding its annual Colonial Feast on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. You may attend garbed as a colonial or as yourself.
A Brunswick stew cook-off will be held. Bring a dish of your choosing or not.
Come and join the fun. The event is free and open to the public. David Pancake will be doing a presentation on Tree Ring Dendrochronology dating the log home structure on the site of Fort Edwards.
Shiloh United Methodist Church, located on Route 259, will be holding a combination yard and bake sale on April 29 and 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are available for vendors. To reserve a table, call Yvonne Hopper at 304- 856-3009 to have your own table.
Country Ham sandwiches and soup will be available, and baked goods. Those ladies have a great reputation for baking.
I have received a book recommendation from a friend titled “Lessons in Chemistry.” I am told this is a great new author, so I will let you know if I enjoy it.
