Thought: Life
A little laughter, a little song
A little teardrop when things go wrong
A little calm, and a little strife
A little loving, and that is life.
(By Helen Steiner Rice)
Hope everyone had a wonderful New Year. There is a lot of sickness, but we sure hope everyone is feeling better every day. There has been a lot of sorrow for a lot of families lately. I will not mention them by name, but I surely will miss them. We send our deepest sympathy to all families.
The weather in Rio this morning is cloudy, rainy and snowy. Yours truly stayed home from church– winter weather is not for me (but neither is Florida, as I have never been there). I did go to Hawaii several years ago. It was beautiful there, but I was glad to get back to West Virginia.
Wishing Amanda Ruckman a happy birthday on Jan. 19, and Brittney Ruckman on Jan. 22. If you have a birthday in January, we wish you a happy birthday on your special day.
I do not know about you, but I cannot wait to be able to sit on my porch and enjoy God’s beautiful world outside. By then, it will be time to do the yard, mow the grass and have our beautiful flowers. Until then, we find an inside hobby and enjoy life inside.
Until next time, enjoy life, stay warm, always wear a smile and stay well. If you have any news, please call. I am proud of my phone, and talk on it. Thank you to the Hampshire Review for letting us share news in your paper. Have a Happy New Year 2022! God Bless!
