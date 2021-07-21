I thought she must be babysitting until I looked it up on the Internet and discovered they were all hers. Named poults, the nesting hen lays one egg a day and when she has finished, the incubation period begins and lasts for about 28 days.
Of interest is the act that the baby chicks are born to run, fully formed with feathers and senses that allow them to hit the ground running within a day or 2.
Another reason to take a walk and experience the joyful life in the mountains of West Virginia.
New at The River House
Saturday, July 24: Little Learner’s Music Camp – Infants, 10-10:45 a.m.; Toddlers 11-11:45 a.m.; Hosted by Wendy Dunlap, these workshops are designed to help parents learn techniques to make music with their infants and toddlers.
Saturday, July 24: Shakespeare’s Heartbeat Workshop, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Join in the group for an opportunity to learn a little more about Shakespeare and his plays.
Saturday, July 24: Vintage Theatre Company, Shakespeare by the River, “Twelfth Night,” 7-8:30 p.m., This outdoor showing is a rare opportunity to experience a classic romantic comedy down by the river. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair if they like. After the performance, there will be a discussion about the play with Q&A to follow.
Saturday, July 31: Concert, Mikayla Braun, 7-9 p.m. Mikayla’s musical style combines New Orleans Jazz with soul-infused pop in a voice that is smooth and rich. Her latest release, “Every Day (Live From the Tin Shack)” available on all streaming platforms. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair if they like.
For the full River House schedule, visit their website, theriverhousewv.org.
News from The Capon Bridge Library
The July Summer Sunshine Raffle has a lemonade theme. Included in the raffle are cups, placemats, a tea towel and colorful pitcher. $1 per chance, 6 for $5. Drawing will be held on July 29.
On display in the Library Conference Room is “flyswatter art” created during the children’s reading program. Other items on display include local crafts and Ed Mauer’s photography prints.
The Library Preschool Story hour has returned, 11 a.m. every Wednesday, also available on their Facebook page. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
Looking ahead
The band Raincrow will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m. in the Library Pavilion. This concert is in support of the Library annual fundraiser.
Their classic rock and roll style is a local favorite. During the second hour, folks are invited to bring along an instrument and jam with the band. This is a free community event; one you won’t want to miss.
Friends of the Library will host the final Library Bingo on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2-4 p.m. in the pavilion.
Community Events
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Support our small-scale agriculture and eat the freshest food (outside your garden) now until Oct. 10.
North River Mills will have an outside worship service at 1 p.m. July 25, at 8200 Cold Stream Road.
Free Community Dinners are starting up again. They will be held at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School beginning on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy a nice meal and catch up with their neighbors.
Mark Your Calendars:
Sept 24-26: Founders Day Festival on the fire hall grounds. Free admission. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, chili cook-off, 5K run and much more. Visit the website for more information, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.