There might not be 7 swans a-swimming or a partridge in a pear tree, but birdwatchers are expecting to sight about 60 different kinds of birds on the upcoming Hampshire County Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

The annual census – part of the larger Audubon Christmas Bird Count that involves tens of thousands of volunteers around the world – is open to anyone interested in birds. It involves trying to identify and count every bird sighted within the count area, a 10-mile-across circle centered on Capon Bridge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.