There might not be 7 swans a-swimming or a partridge in a pear tree, but birdwatchers are expecting to sight about 60 different kinds of birds on the upcoming Hampshire County Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The annual census – part of the larger Audubon Christmas Bird Count that involves tens of thousands of volunteers around the world – is open to anyone interested in birds. It involves trying to identify and count every bird sighted within the count area, a 10-mile-across circle centered on Capon Bridge.
There are 3 ways to participate:
Join a field team for all or part of census day. Birding typically begins just before dawn and lasts until dark, and involves lots of walking.
Stay at home and count birds that come to your feeder – so long as it is inside the count circle.
Invite a field team to survey birds on your land, if you own a parcel that is 5 acres or larger and inside the count circle.
“The count is one of the largest and longest-running community science projects in the world, and has really helped us understand trends in bird populations,” notes David Malakoff, who has participated in the count since the 1970s. In Hampshire County, for example, it has helped document the return of the Bald Eagle, which used to be very rare. Sadly, it has also highlighted declines in other species.
“So, if you see someone with binoculars peering into a tree on December 17, don’t worry – it’s not a thief casing your house, it’s a birder trying to figure out if that is some rare species visiting the county,” Malakoff adds.
This will be the 53rd running of Hampshire County count, which was begun in 1969 by founders of the Burgundy Center for Wildlife Studies near Capon Bridge. As in past years, birders convene after a long day of counting for a hot dinner and a “tally rally” – adding up the totals from the day.
Over the years, counters have spotted as few as 50 species and as many as nearly 80. The total number of individual birds counted can range into the thousands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.