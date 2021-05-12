Community Pentecost service coming
Community Pentecost Sunday worship will be held at 3 p.m. May 23 at the Romney Fire Hall parking lot.
The Rev. Jim Mou, the pastor at Romney Assembly of God, will deliver the message. The service is sponsored by the Romney Christian Ministerial Association.
Memorial service May 23
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church on Christian Church Road near Capon Bridge will hold the annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Pastor Alanna McGuinn will bring the message. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Capon Chapel Cemetery, c/o Brenda Hiett, 2879 Christian Church Road, High View, WV 26808
Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke’s Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
Dinner benefits church safety
A benefit dinner at Hope Christian Church this Sunday, May 16, will raise funds for church safety.
The noon-to-3 meal will feature ribeye steak, potato, salad and drink for $20. A $5 children’s menu includes hotdog or chicken nuggets, potato, salad and drink.
For more information, call Jim Brennan at 203-313-1696.
