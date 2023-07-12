1923 for Shear’s Clothing Store

An ad in the Hampshire Review in 1923 for Shear’s Clothing Store.

100 years ago – 1923

For the first time since 1917 it will be lawful to kill deer this fall in West Virginia. The state game and fish commission in its July meeting at Charleston voted to close the season in 17 counties in which deer are supposed to be except for the period between October 30 and November 10, both dates inclusive.

