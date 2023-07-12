100 years ago – 1923
For the first time since 1917 it will be lawful to kill deer this fall in West Virginia. The state game and fish commission in its July meeting at Charleston voted to close the season in 17 counties in which deer are supposed to be except for the period between October 30 and November 10, both dates inclusive.
The five years of the closed season has given the deer a fine start in territory in which they had become practically extinct and in other more remote sections they have increased at a rapid rate. And to be more sure, the deer that you shoot must be a buck with horns four inches or more long.
50 years ago – 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Bunny Haines visited Mrs. Haines’ brother, Mr. James Garland, Fort Ashby, Sunday afternoon.
Del. James B. Cookman (D-Hampshire County) confirmed today that a state policeman would be moved to the Capon Bridge area, to provide the residents of that area with better police protection.
Last week haymakers should have been happy. No rain around here during the week after Tuesday. Had a couple good showers over the weekend, which we were grateful for. Had a couple very cool nights during the week. The creeks are very low.
40 years ago – 1983
Sara Parker was named county chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee.
Creative Florist, Romney, celebrated its grand opening Monday, July 11.
The auxiliary unit of Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 is now in the process of being formed.
30 years ago – 1993
Even though the heat wave has subsided somewhat, cooler temps will undoubtedly be short-lived, especially with the dog days of summer just around the corner. Residents throughout Hampshire County found several different ways to beat the heat during the past two weeks. Storeowners reported the demand for ice was hard to maintain.
The mournful howl of a coyote symbolizes the wild west for many people. However, the same sound is fast becoming just as common in the eastern states, according to District Wildlife Manager Cliff Brown. “We have coyote sightings reported in 48 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. The ratio of coyote per year is increasing.”
20 years ago – 2003
AUGUSTA - Plans should be announced soon for the dedication ceremony of the new amphitheater, located at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The project is the fruition of a long-term vision of Augusta resident Mary Clem. Although the completion of the new amphitheater is Clem’s latest accomplishment, it is far from being her only one.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s wellness center project is in the same boat as 35 other projects in 22 counties — waiting. State officials are acting quickly to reactivate the Economic Development Grant Committee, but the special session legislation passed earlier this month will only take them so far.
CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia teachers earned nearly $7,600 less than the national average last year, placing the state 41st lowest in the country, according to a new survey by the American Federation of Teachers released Friday.
10 years ago – 2013
Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito will honor Capon Springs and Farms next Friday, July 26, for being named the 2013 Small Business Administration family-owned small business of the year.
The resort celebrated its 80th year in business last year and is a third generation family-owned business transitioning into the fourth.
DAVIS — As work ceremonially began on one stretch of Corridor H here Monday, the announcement came that construction of the next section will start within 2 years, well ahead of schedule. Dignitaries from around the state were on hand at the Canaan Valley Institute Monday afternoon for the official groundbreaking on a 20-mile stretch of highway that will connect Scherr, in Grant County, with Davis, in Tucker County. The ceremony was part of a regular Corridor H Authority meeting, in which members were told the Davis-to-Parsons section will be started in 2015.
