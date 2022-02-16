Mr. J.F. Marsh, Secretary of the State Board of Education, visited the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and The Blind Feb. 7th and 8th.
On Tuesday last week John J. Cornwell was elected special judge to hear the chancery case of Schultz vs. Schultz, it being a suit by Mrs. Schultz to obtain a divorce from her husband, who was in charge of road construction from Romney east last summer. On Saturday, a decree was entered awarding the plaintiff a divorce from her husband, as well as the custody of their one child and giving her alimony of $75 per month. J.S. Kuykendall represented the plaintiff while the defendant made no appearance. Mrs. Schultz left Tuesday for her former home in Lewiston, N.Y.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 16, 1972
The Hampshire County Board of Education will accept and dedicate the new Capon Bridge Junior High School on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. during an open house ceremony in the gymnasium of the new school. This building replaces the one destroyed by fire on Nov. 28, 1970.
These firms invite you to a house of worship each week: Rannells Body Shop, Welfare Finance Corp., Hampshire Pharmacy, Spic and Span Cleaners, Guyan Factory Outlets, Potomac Farms, Romney Furniture Store, BobMar Sport and Hobby Shop, Pancake Motor Co., Hampshire Jewelry, M.L. Arnold and Son, Haines Electric Appliance, Shields and B.W. Hill Insurance Agency.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 17, 1982
John Russell Brill, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Leyburn Brill of Yellow Spring, presently a senior at Drew University, is participating in the London Semester Program.
John, a political science major, is studying the British political system as well as British history, economy and society. These courses are taught in central London at the Royal Commonwealth Society just off Trafalgar Square, near Whitehall and the Houses of Parliament.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 12, 1992
If you sometimes get discouraged, consider this fellow: He dropped out of grade school. Later he ran a county store, but went broke. It took 15 years to pay off his debt. He had an unhappy marriage. He ran for the House but lost twice. He ran for the Senate but lost twice. He delivered a speech that became a classic, but the audience was indifferent.
He was attacked daily by the press and was despised by half of the country. But, despite all of this, imagine how many people all over the world have been inspired by this awkward, rumpled, brooding man who signed his name simply. A. Lincoln.
February 12 — Abraham Lincoln, 16th president and the first to be assassinated, was born in Kentucky in 1809.
Wit has truth in it; wisecracking is simply calisthenics with words —Dorothy Parker.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 13, 2002
Belated birthday greetings are extended to the Rev. Jack Wardrope, pastor of the Disciples of Christ, Capon Bridge. His congregation in Capon Bridge honored him with a “pounding” and party honoring his birthday Jan. 20.
After three days of competition, several rounds of performing and a couple sets of judges, Lonesome Highway left Nashville all smiles. The Hampshire County Bluegrass Band came in 5th out of the 20 or so bands competing in the 2002 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America International Band Championship.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 15, 2012
A 21-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in Capon Bridge early Monday morning when a tanker he was riding on slid on an icy patch along U.S. Route 50 and crashed into an embankment.
Authorities said Zachary Whitacre, of Gore (Va.) Fire and Rescue, was a passenger on the 1986 Ford fire tanker operated by his father, Donald A. Whitacre Jr.
Roger Parker was an athlete and coach spanned a golden age for the Romney Pioneers and Hampshire Trojans. Monday afternoon the beloved coach passed away at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg.
Raising $15,840 can seem a daunting task for anyone. Especially in Hampshire County, with a rural and smaller population and business base from which to draw contributions. Especially for a 14-year-old.
That, however, is the goal young John Parker has set for himself in order to raise enough money to purchase 48 new lamb pens at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. Each pen costs $330. o
