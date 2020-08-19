Romney instrumental in helping women gain the right to vote 100 years ago
When people tell stories about Romney’s history as the seat of Hampshire County, what’s the story they always tell?
“Romney changed hands at least 56 times during the Civil War.”
Well, in the decades following the Civil War, the county played a huge role in history once again, in the fight for women’s suffrage. This year marks the official 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the Mountain State.
Kept from the vote
Luanne Smith of Springfield, who has been conducting extensive research on the topic, called the period between Feb. 27 and March 11 a period of 1920 “pure drama.”
In 1776, women had the right to vote in several colonies, but once 1807 rolled around, every state constitution at the time denied even limited suffrage for women.
That was the political landscape. Men held public office and men voted, while women took up their place in the home as dutiful wives. In West Virginia, the reasoning for why women should leave the voting to men was multifaceted: anti-prohibitionists were worried women would vote against the drinking lobby, corporations were concerned that women would side with unions and political bosses worried that women would vote more “ethically” (in favor of the workers).
The main reason, however, that the southern states were keeping women out of the polls was because they figured allowing women to vote might open the door to allowing Black women to vote as well.
After Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony got the ball rolling on the women’s vote in 1865 with the 1st national petition drive for women’s suffrage, eventually the state formed the West Virginia Equal Suffrage Association (WVESA), which would later play a key role in securing the state’s position as the 34th of the 36 states needed to ratify the 19th amendment on the federal level.
Cornwell, Kuykendall and Kump
The 3 main characters in the local suffrage narrative were John J. Cornwell, J. Sloan Kuykendall and Garnett K. Kump.
Cornwell, at the time of his death in 1953, might have gone to his grave never knowing the impact he had in the passing of the 19th amendment. He was elected as West Virginia governor in 1916. A member of the Democratic Party, he also co-owned the Hampshire Review and was an avid supporter of women’s suffrage.
One of the possible reasons Cornwell felt so strongly about the women’s vote could have been outside influence from several strong female characters in his life. For example, in 1891 he married Edna Brady, a strong woman in her own right and an active First Lady during his term as governor. His assistant Margaret “Peg” Keller was very close with him as well during his work at the Review.
J. Sloan Kuykendall was elected as mayor of Romney in 1906 and provided some friction on the state’s path to women’s suffrage. Kuykendall personally supported women gaining the right to vote (shown by his pro-suffrage position during a 1916 debate with anti-suffrage Romney politician J. S. Zimmerman), but he would later vote against suffrage as a member of the House of Delegates, challenging his friend Cornwell’s more progressive views. Like many politicians of the time, Kuykendall seemed to support state’s rights in allowing suffrage, but opposed the federal amendment.
Garnett K. Kump was a West Virginia state senator and one of Cornwell’s friends. He voted yes on March 1, 2020, but when the senate vote on suffrage came up again on March 10, Kump had a big decision to make. He was under immense pressure from groups in Romney to vote against or to not even vote, but voted to support his friend Cornwell. This 1 vote ensured passage, because the amendment itself only passed by 1 vote in the senate.
In 1916, a state referendum vote saw an overwhelming anti-suffrage result. Statewide, there was a 72 percent vote in opposition, while Hampshire County itself had a whopping 84 percent vote against. In that election, 162,158 people voted against suffrage in the state. Only 2 counties out of 55 in the state gave suffrage a majority (Brooke and Hancock).
The road to suffrage
When June of 1919 rolled around, states were ratifying the 19th amendment. That month, the WVESA became a little more aggressive in their lobbying for support.
Pennsylvania.
Massachusetts.
Texas.
Iowa.
State by state, legislatures ratified the 19th amendment, and while legislators were urging the governor to hold a special session, it didn’t actually happen until February 27, 1920. Then, the drama began in the remaining states, including West Virginia.
On March 1, the Senate voted, and a tie 14:14 vote meant ratification failed, but an attempt to reconsider by Senator Harvey Harmer of Clarksburg was to come up again March 3.
The morning of March 3, House of Delegates was going to vote on ratification, but they decided to wait until after the senate’s reconsideration vote.
Instead, they voted on J. Sloan Kuykendall’s bill for a referendum by the male voters, such as the one that failed in 1916. His bill had a majority of 5 votes, but it failed because a 2/3 vote was needed. Oppositionists, however, were elated, as they thought they would have a 5-vote majority against ratification when the House was to take up the measure that afternoon. Kuykendall’s bill would have come up again if the legislature failed to vote for ratification.
The afternoon of March 3, no minds were changed to allow a vote by the senate, and it became questionable whether the legislature would be able to remain in session to permit another vote.
The House of Delegates surprisingly voted for ratification, with a vote of 47:40. Now it became important to gain the vote of Senator Jesse Bloch of Wheeling, who was in California on vacation.
The Republican Party paid $5,000 for a special train to bring him to Charleston to break the Senate’s 14-14 tie. His cross-country travel was widely publicized at the time, adding excitement to the legislative session.
On March 10, the Senate first voted on whether to allow A. R. Montgomery, who had resigned in 1919, to resume his seat, and a deciding vote by Milton Burr, who represented the 15th senatorial district that included Romney, prevented his return to his former position. Montgomery would have cast his vote in opposition to counter the impending vote of Senator Bloch, who arrived that day to support ratification. The senate then voted 15-14 in support of ratification, meaning that West Virginia was the 34th state to ratify, with just 2 more states needed for the 19th amendment to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
A 70-year struggle ends
After all of the drama and the back-and-forth struggling, the spectacle resulted in the passing of the amendment in West Virginia, making March 10, 1920 a proud day for women’s rights, and an event that would never have happened without the impact of the faces behind the vote.
“Suffrage is won. The words are simple, but they thrill as few words do or can,” said president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association Carrie Chapman Catt. “To us it means that the nation is won; that the 70-year struggle is over; that the women of America are enfranchised women.”
West Virginia was 1 of 21 states that didn’t allow any women to vote in any election until after the 19th amendment passed. Proudly, in West Virginia, in the 1920 general election, over 200,000 women cast their vote for the first time in the Mountain State.
Celebrating 100 years
Buried now in Indian Mound Cemetery, Cornwell, Kuykendall, Kump and other officials of that time have descendants in the area, and Smith and Christina Vogt, a member of the governor’s commemorative committee representing Eastern Panhandle NOW and leader of the research project on behalf of the West Virginia Humanities Council, are working with Romney officials to host a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the women’s vote in the Mountain State on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.
This event will be held at Indian Mound Cemetery and is open to the public, and there’s no better time to celebrate the role of historic Hampshire County figures in the women’s suffrage movement than the 100-year anniversary. The part West Virginia played in the passing of the amendment was a big one, but a quiet one, maybe, in the history books. However, without this state, there wouldn’t have been a 36th state needed for ratification, and the vote may not have passed, and it wouldn’t have been able to happen at all without the actions of officials in the little mountain town of Romney.
