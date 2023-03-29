0329 senior nutrition 1.jpg

Darren Thorne with Carol Swiger, a home-delivered meal recipient.

In March, Americans celebrate 51 years of the nutrition program being added to the Older Americans Act, which includes funding for home-delivered meals. 

Hampshire County Committee on Aging’s home-delivered meals program is a service assisting the county’s elderly shut-ins by providing a well-balanced, healthy meal five days a week. The service allows the person to stay in their homes, promoting independence and avoiding the high cost of living in an assisted living facility. 

Darren Thorne with Richard Pownell, a home-delivered meal recipient.
Rick Hillenbrand with Fae Fuller our home-delivered meal recipient.

