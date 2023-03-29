In March, Americans celebrate 51 years of the nutrition program being added to the Older Americans Act, which includes funding for home-delivered meals.
Hampshire County Committee on Aging’s home-delivered meals program is a service assisting the county’s elderly shut-ins by providing a well-balanced, healthy meal five days a week. The service allows the person to stay in their homes, promoting independence and avoiding the high cost of living in an assisted living facility.
During this month, Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne, the county’s House of Delegates representatives, participated in delivering meals to homebound older adults. Both hold positions that help raise awareness for the growing number of older Americans facing hunger and isolation. The Committee on Aging extends thanks to Hillenbrand and Thorne for all they do for Hampshire County’s older adult population.
