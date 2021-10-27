On Nov. 8, I will be 25.
On Nov. 8, it will be a Monday. Which means that I will be respectably in bed by, like, 9 p.m.
Wild, huh?
I think 25 is a good age to be. Because of my ability to connect with the youth (re: I attended Homecoming, so basically, I’m hip, OK?) of today, along with my general old-soul tendencies, I have good taste in music. I’m chalking that up to being a kind of in-betweener with my age.
I currently HAVE a smartphone, but I didn’t grow up with one, which means I had to build my character without the influence of social media and instant communication at my fingertips.
I was very lucky to have gotten out of college right before the pandemic hit, so my age really is a blessing when it comes to avoiding the whole “virtual learning” thing.
I am old enough to know HOW to read cursive, but not old enough to be GOOD at reading cursive and certainly not old enough to elect to actually WRITE in cursive.
I’ve been marauding as a grown up, living on my own for over 2 years now (doesn’t it feel like just yesterday I started writing about stinkbugs, my confusion about “the rut” and how scared I was to set mousetraps?), and it’s really about faking it until I make it.
And don’t ask me how I know if I “made it.”
I still don’t really know how to use my coffeemaker. It’s a crapshoot every time, dumping a few scoops of coffee into the top and pouring some water in. I don’t know the ratio. I don’t care about the ratio. I just care that there’s coffee in the morning.
I still hate doing dishes. That hasn’t changed with my newfound wisdom as an almost-25-year-old. I’m still a gigantic baby about doing the chores I hate.
Basically, that’s MOST household chores, but dishes are the worst.
My toolkit is pink.
My living room is decorated with Christmas lights year round like a frat house.
I have pictures of Orlando Bloom hanging on the wall in my office.
I have a stuffed animal ostrich that looks out the back window of my car. He’s wearing a pink Barbie bike helmet.
(What, you DON’T have a stuffed animal in a Barbie helmet in the back of YOUR car? Where is the fun in that?)
I’m sure maturity is something that just develops as you get older. Or maybe it doesn’t. Either way, I know 25 isn’t the pinnacle of wisdom and grown-upness. I wouldn’t count on 26, either. And 27? Forget about it.
The maturity thing may not happen for me, and I’m OK with that. I have made peace with it. I know that sometimes it peeks out, here and there, because I was chatting with a reader on the phone last week who assessed my column (and me as a person, really) perfectly:
“Sometimes, it’s very mature. Other times, it is not.”
As a soon-to-be 25-year-old, I’ll take whatever I can get.
