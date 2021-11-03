November is packed with a ton of great stuff to do at the library. We hope you’ll join us for all the great activities we have planned. West Virginia Family Reading Week, which is promoted by the WV Library Commission as a way to improve scholastic success and encourage family bonding, will be going on Nov. 14-20. This year’s theme is “Mysteries Solved at the Library.” We have great, family-oriented fun prepared. You can play a game of cornhole on Family Night, attend our family PJ party with mystery-themed crafts and reading, and try to survive a werewolf experiment.
Besides great family activities, HCPL will be having a silent auction. You can view the biddable items in the balcony display cases from Nov. 8 through 26. Bids will be recorded at the circulation desk until Nov. 27. We will announce the winning bids on Nov. 29 and items can be picked up from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
Did you know that November is also National Novel Writing Month? NaNoWriMo is a non-profit organization, which promotes creative writing. Participants around the world will be attempting to write a 50,000-word manuscript during this month. Will you be one of them?
Do you have outstanding library fines? For the entire month of Nov., HCPL will be having a “Food for Fines” promo. Donate non-perishable foodstuffs for our community pantry to get your fines waved. Old fines? New fines? No problem! You will receive $1 credit for each item donated.
“Teen Night” has been renamed “Youth Night.” The suggested age for Youth Night activities is 10 and older. Additionally, we have moved the STEM Experiment/Craft to the second Saturday of the month to make it easier for students to attend.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Nov. 8 to 27 – Silent Auction.
Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day.
Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Learn about 3D shapes and make bubble cubes.
Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 – West Virginia Family Reading Week.
Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft.
Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m. – The Book Club will be meeting to continue their discussion of Edward Rutherford’s “London.”
Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Family Pajama Party. Read a mystery book and do a craft.
Nov. 19 – Escape Room (Sign-up required).
Nov. 25 – Closed for Thanksgiving.
Nov. 29 – Silent Auction Winner Announcements.
Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Watch a movie (please call for details).
