Many of us are enjoying the wonderful bounty of Hampshire County’s fresh peaches!  From canning to peach pies there are many ways to enjoy this locally grown fruit.  Let’s not take for granted how easy it is for us to visit our local orchards and fruit stands to purchase this healthy product for our families.  One peach is an excellent source of Vitamin C.  Peaches also offer vitamins including Vitamin A, Vitamin E, niacin, riboflavin, and thiamin.  

Canning peaches now is also a great way to preserve and enjoy peaches during the winter months.  Peaches are high in acid and can therefore be processed in a boiling water canner.  Adding syrup can help fruit retain shape, color and flavor.    

