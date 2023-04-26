My family is big into pictures. If there’s an event happening, you can bet your bottom dollar that someone in the family is capturing the moments for posterity.
Because that’s how you remember, right? You look back at photos, giggle about this and that, and you remember.
My brother’s wedding weekend was a VERY well captured affair, but a professional photographer (along with various iPhones) wasn’t the only way my family was committed to the idea of “remembering.”
While, sure, we wanted to remember the events of the weekend, we also wanted to remember the people who were with us along the way.
The people who are gone now, but are for SURE here in spirit.
We’re a family that likes the “tangible.” When Grandpap died, lots of aunts and cousins wanted to have some of his flannels. Not because they were particularly chic – or new; there hasn’t been a word invented in the English language to describe how pilled some of them were – but because they were his.
At my family vacation every year, I wear my grandmother’s pink visor and a pair of her shades. Again, not because they’re on the “hot list” to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit mag, but because they were hers.
At Nate’s wedding, there was a lot of “remembering” that didn’t have anything to do with the photography.
My little brother, Matt, let Nate borrow Grandpap’s rosary for “good luck.” Matt carries it with him while he’s away at school, and Nate had it with him when he got hitched.
Mom carried one of Grandma’s clutches, a small ivory bag that complemented her magenta dress.
I carried a different one of Grandma’s clutches – a loud, floral item that I love beyond belief. It’s the best bag in the world, and it held my ID, a pack of Listerine breath strips, lip balm and feminine hygiene supplies.
In its little inside pocket, I tucked a picture of Grandma and Grandpap from the 1950s and their own honeymoon, just to bring them along. I also included a prayer card for my Aunt Marylou, who passed away a couple weeks ago.
Friday was her birthday.
It didn’t stop there, though: my cousin Grace wore a dress that belonged to her great-aunt. It was actually her great-aunt’s wedding dress; a knee-length, uniquely embroidered champagne-colored piece that was just so “Grace.”
At the church, pictures of our grandparents from both my mom and dad’s side were placed in frames and set up in the front pew. When I got to the podium read my passage from the Book of Tobit, I glanced over and thought of Grandpap, because he used to be a lector at Mass.
I have never lector-ed a day in my life. This was new for me, and yes. I was nervous.
My older brother Ian remembered our grandparents – and the bride’s side, too – at his blessing at the wedding reception.
I don’t generally consider my family to be sentimental people. As a whole, we are generally fairly abrupt, direct, practical, logical people. We like to be busy. We are fairly matter-of-fact.
But I guess, after this weekend, I have to say that we are also a pretty sentimental bunch.
This weekend, when I thought about the people who passed before us – Grandma and Grandpap, specifically – the only message I could think to send up to them was “thank you.”
Thank you for loving each other, for creating this big, crazy, beautiful, loud, bossy, obnoxious family. For giving me all these aunts and uncles, who gave me countless cousins – a few of whom I love like siblings.
Thank you for my mom, who loved my dad, who gave me three brothers.
That’s all I can really say, is thank you, for everyone.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.