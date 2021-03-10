I was a scrawny kid growing up with bony knees and bad teeth and lacked terribly in having any kind of self-confidence. We lived in the front section of a duplex in the heart of downtown Springfield.
About the length of a city block away there was a little country store on one side of the road with a glass case full of penny candy. You could buy a bottle of pop for 10 cents plus 3 cents deposit on the glass bottle.
It kept us kids in the little community busy walking along the roadway looking for pop bottles that people had thrown out of their car windows. Turning the bottles back in at the store for a refund of the deposit paid usually kept us in enough penny candy to go around.
On the opposite side of the street was another old country store that housed the local post office. It always made me feel grown up to get to walk up and get the mail. P.O. Box 53 will always be engrained in my mind. I’ll never forget the store owner and postmaster, Walter Grace, who always had a short stogie cigar that he was either smoking or just chewing on.
And on one section of the counter was a big chunk of longhorn cheese that tasted great with a little pack of crackers.
I was in the 4th grade that year. The school year ran from August 1961 to early June of 1962. My older brother and I would have to cross Route 28 in order to walk to school. It was an old 2-story white building with a long, tall staircase that took me to my classroom on the 2nd floor.
Mrs. Loy was my teacher and I recall her assigning us the task of memorizing the poem entitled “The Village Blacksmith,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. She said we were going to be introduced to some culture.
And thus it began ...
“Under a spreading chestnut tree
The village smithy stands;
The smith, a mighty man is he,
With large and sinewy hands;
And the muscles of his brawny arms
Are strong as iron bands.”
“His hair is crisp, and black, and long,
His face is like the tan;
His brow is wet with honest sweat,
He earns whate’er he can,
And looks the whole world in the face,
For he owes not any man.”
It is rather lengthy and I’m not sure I ever memorized the entire poem but whatever I did commit to memory ended up being the extent of my introduction to culture.
But looking back it seems a little ironic to think that being able to quote a poem made me a young man of culture. Even after becoming acquainted with Mr. Longfellow and his writings, it remained such that my wardrobe still consisted of blue jeans and T-shirts, sneakers and a flattop hair cut, which was the style of the day.
I wasn’t even cultured enough to get to go to a legitimate barber. My flattop was given to me by an older lady down the road who my mom was friends with. True story though, the flattop wasn’t flat and I had to hold my head cocked to one side to make the haircut look even until I could be taken to someone to get the top level up.
So much for looking as if I had culture.
But it reminds me of how folks are today who occasionally go to church and get just enough religion to feel religious. They don’t look any different and they don’t act any different.
The language is still similar to that of a sailor or soldier, their behavior still mimics the “ruffian” who is ready to take on anyone who crosses their path.
The truth is, just going to church doesn’t make a person religious any more than learning a poem turns a person into a man or woman of culture. Besides it’s not about being religious.
It’s about having a personal relationship with the Son of God who gave His life as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind. John 3:16, i.e., a face-to-face, heart-to-heart, life changing confrontation with Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.