Let’s face the fact that people who love animals are for the most part 100% committed to the love and care of their pets, whether they be dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, ferrets, potbellied pigs or whatever. And people who don’t like animals may want to walk softly around some pet owners when it comes to being critical or aggressive toward one’s pet.
A good rule of thumb to follow in that instance is an old adage that says “fools rush in where angels fear to tread.”
So with that in mind, let me cautiously step into the subject of animals and eternity. I am addressing this subject because it is a topic that has come up recently on more than one occasion and a question that has been asked of me by more than one person.
I think folks ask me hard questions sometimes because they know that I feel compelled to try to give what I believe to be a Biblical answer to their question. Even if the Bible doesn’t spell it out specifically, there is usually a concept one can draw from when many areas of Biblical teachings are considered.
So do our pets go to heaven when they die? Anyone who knows me knows that I have a cherished pet by the name of Rosie. My wife brought her home one day because she thought I needed a dog.
I was not keen on the idea at first, but a woman needed to find a home for her dog, thus Rosie ended up at our home, name already intact. For some reason she took a liking to me and vice versa so now I go very few places that Rosie doesn’t go along.
Now, with background to this column set in place, let me say that when my number is called one day, if Rosie is still with me she will feel it is her place to go with me, and if not, her poor little heart will most likely grieve herself to death.
As much as it would be nice to think of her going to heaven with me, I see no Biblical grounds for such a thing to happen. The story in Genesis that tells us about creation lets us know that mankind, specifically male and female, were created in the image of the Godhead.
The Godhead exists as the Trinity, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. Therefore, being created in the image of the Godhead, (“Let us make man in our own image”), mankind was made a tripartite being, body, soul and spirit.
The body gives us a world consciousness, the soul gives us a self consciousness and the spirit gives us a God consciousness. So when this body dies, our soul and spirit will live on.
For those who have made things right with God through His Son Jesus who died as a sacrifice to redeem mankind back to the Father will go to spend eternity in heaven.
Jesus said in John 14, “I go to prepare a place for you and if I go I will come again and receive you unto my self so that where I am, there you may be also.” Those who have refused to accept Christ as their personal Savior will spend eternity apart from God in the place prepared for the devil and his angels, the place called hell.
Those are the only 2 options. Again in John 14, Jesus said, “I am the Way, Truth and Life and no one comes to the Father but by me.” The Bible gives no indication that animals have been created in the image of the Godhead and therefore have no soul and spirit, nor do they have any concept of a need for Jesus as their personal Savior.
Life simply ceases to exist when they die — no eternal bliss in heaven and no eternal punishment in hell. They were basically created for the pleasure of mankind, which was the way it was supposed to be before the fall.
I do, however, believe there will be animals in heaven. How many and what kind I can’t say, but it does talk about Jesus returning with His saints riding on horses. It also talks about lions and lambs being friendly toward one another during the millennial reign of Christ here on earth.
But I don’t see any indication that all dogs, or cats, or other animals go to heaven. But with that being the case, it would mean those bad dogs and overly egotistical felines won’t have to worry about spending eternity in that other God-forsaken place.
Now there’s a consolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.