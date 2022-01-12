It’s that time of year again and many of us are making a list of New Year’s resolutions. However, how many times do we make resolutions that do not get checked off of our list?
I’ll eat healthier in the New Year, I’ll lose weight, and on and on. Good intentions are not enough.
This year, make your New Year’s goals attainable by making them SMART goals.
S — Specific
M — Measurable
A — Attainable
R — Realistic
T — Timely
Tips for New Year’s Resolutions That Last
• Make your goals measurable. This year make your goals measurable by setting criteria for knowing whether you have reached your goal. Is your goal attainable and how will your measure your progress?
• Put your goals on a timeline. Are your goals realistic and something that you are willing and able to work toward? Do you have a timeframe or checklist for when you want to accomplish your goals? Sometimes setting dates for accomplishing goals can push us forward in helping us to achieve them.
• Break your goals up. It is easy to get overwhelmed when we have a long list of resolutions. Discouragement can also set in if we have big goals that offer no payoff in the short term. Try breaking up a larger goal into a few smaller ones.
• Reward yourself in healthy ways. It is easy to stay motivated and focused to make changes in our lives when we reward ourselves. Rewarding ourselves when we have reached “mini” goals or milestones is one way to stay focused and keep us pushing forward.
• Look for programs that help. Sometimes finding the right ingredients to staying healthy and fit can be challenging, especially when we face it alone. Sometimes a support group can offer just the help that is needed to help us accomplish our goals.
Consider starting a walking group with friends or family, take a class or join a local wellness center that will support you in your goal quest. These types of opportunities also allow you to surround yourself with a support net of individuals that have similar goals.
Best of luck in the New Year with your resolutions. Remember to make them specific, measureable, attainable, realistic, and timely. Applying these concepts can help reduce the chances of feeling anxious, unmotivated or overwhelmed.
French Onion Soup
- 1 lb. yellow onions, sliced 1/4-inch into half circles
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup apple cider.
- 3 cups beef stock
- Pinch dried thyme
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Small French baguette, sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
- 4 oz. Swiss cheese, grated on the large holes of a box grater
Melt butter in a heavy pot on medium-low heat. Add onions. Spread them out in as thin a layer as possible. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden brown, beginning to caramelize, about 1 hour.
Sprinkle flour over onions, and stir to coat. Add cider, stock and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Cook, partially covered, for about 30 minutes, to allow the flavors to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Ladle soup into oven-safe serving bowls and place one slice of bread on top of each. Layer each slice of bread with 1/4 cup grated cheese. Place bowls on a cookie sheet and broil in the preheated oven until cheese bubbles and browns slightly.
Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Smoked Bacon Sweet Potato Soup
- 3 slices smoked bacon, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced*
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
In a large pot over medium heat, cook bacon. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and reserve 1 Tbsp. fat. In the pot, sauté onions and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, around 2 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and cayenne, if using.
Add sweet potatoes and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender, 27 to 30 minutes. Blend with immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Stir in lime juice, serve, sprinkle with bacon and enjoy.
*Note: The size of the sweet potatoes will determine the consistency of the stew once blended. If you like thicker stew, get larger sweet potatoes and smaller if you like a thinner consistency.
Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Sausage, Potatoes and Cheese Breakfast Bake
- 16 oz. hash browns, fresh or frozen (defrosted)
- Salt (optional)
- 12 ounces breakfast sausage links, cut into chunks (or chopped ham)
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cups Colby-Jack or cheddar cheese (low-fat or fat-free), shredded
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk, fat-free or low-fat
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thaw hash browns in a microwave oven if needed. Cut links into small pieces, then brown sausage in a frying pan. Add onion and pepper to the pan and saute until softened. Set aside.
Spray a 9- by 9-inch casserole dish. Spread half of the hash browns in the pan. If desired, sprinkle potatoes lightly with salt. Top the potatoes with half of the sausage, onion and pepper mixture. Top with 1 cup of shredded cheese. Repeat layers.
Sprinkle the top with remaining cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Pour egg mixture over the layers and swirl gently to penetrate layers. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until eggs are set.
Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Garlic Rosemary Balsamic Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- 2 lb. boneless pork tenderloin
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/2 cup fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/4 tsp. salt and ground pepper
- 2 lb. small red potatoes, washed and quartered
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch pan with cooking spray; place pork loin in pan and set aside. In a food processor, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, rosemary leaves, salt and pepper; process for 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and the consistency of paste.
Spread 3/4 of the rub on all sides of the meat. Place in oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn half way through cooking for even browning. In the meantime, prepare the potatoes by combining them with the remaining rub.
Remove pan from oven; reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Place prepared potatoes around the tenderloin. Put back in the oven and continue to cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through and potatoes are tender. Pork is done cooking when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Transfer roast to a cutting board; slice and serve with potatoes.
Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Cream of Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms (about 4 oz.)
- 3/4 cup chopped celery
- 3/4 cup chopped carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped shallots
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup quick-cooking or instant wild rice
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken, or turkey
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, celery, carrots and shallots and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more. Add broth and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits.
Add rice and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the rice is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in turkey (or chicken), sour cream and parsley and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes more.
Note: Quick-cooking or instant wild rice has been parboiled to reduce the cooking time. Conventional wild rice takes 40 to 50 minutes to cook. Be sure to check the cooking directions when selecting your rice; some brands labeled “quick” take about 30 minutes to cook. If you can’t find the quick-cooking variety, just add cooked conventional wild rice along with the turkey at the end of step 2.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Easy Greek Salad
- 6 romaine lettuces leaves, torn into 1-1/2 inch pieces
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 1 medium tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cup red onion, sliced
- 1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Combine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and cheese in large serving bowl.
Whisk together oil, lemon juice, oregano, and salt in small bowl.
Make the dressing. Pour the dressing over the lettuce mixture; toss until coated. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Minnesota Extension Service
Broccoli Salad
- 4 cups broccoli florets, raw
- 1 cup grapes, halved
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, raw
- 1/4 cup green onions (or chives), minced
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
In a plastic container, mix broccoli florets, grapes, sunflower seeds and onion (or chives). Set aside. Mix mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar. Pour mayonnaise mix over broccoli mix and let marinate overnight, covered. Invert into a bowl before serving.
Note: Mayonnaise can be substituted with a mixture of 1/2 cup mayonnaise and ½ cup fat free yogurt or sour cream.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Turkey Waldorf Salad Wraps
- 4 thin slices of cooked turkey
- 2 celery ribs
- 1 apple, cut into match sticks
- 1/3 cup walnuts
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 2 large tortilla wraps*
Spread each wrap with mayonnaise to suit. Layer lettuce leaves, then turkey. In food processor, finely chop walnuts, raisins and celery. Spread over turkey. Add apple sticks. Roll, cut in half and secure with skewers.
*Note: spinach flavored tortilla wraps work nicely.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
