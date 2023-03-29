April 1 & 2
Big: The Musical
Potomac State College in Keyser is presenting “Big: The Musical” on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Church-McKee Arts Center on campus.
The show is a theatrical adaptation of the 1988 Tom Hanks film, and is rated PG for mild adult language.
The cost is $15 for students, $20 for adults. Tickets can either be purchased at the door or in advance at go.wvu.edu/psc-big.
There’s also a group-rate discount – call 304-788-6969 for information.
APRIL 8
Concert: Ken Waldman & the Wild Ones
Ken Waldman will combine Appalachian-style string band music, original poetry and Alaska-set storytelling for a performance on April 8 at The River House in Capon Bridge.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5. Tickets will be $18 in advance and $22 the day of.
Making up the “Wild Ones” is Mark Tamsula and Barbara Rosner.
Tickets can be purchased on TRH website, theriverhousewv.org/events.
April 15
Concert: Maya de Vitry
The River House is kicking into high gear with its spring concerts, welcoming Pennsylvania-raised, Tennessee-based musician Maya de Vitry for an April 15 concert.
Maya released her solo debut album “Adaptations” in 2019, and has traveled and performed as a fiddling street musician, then in bars, theatres, festival stages and more.
The concert in Capon Bridge starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $18 in advance or $22 at the door.
April 15
Fort Edwards colonial feast
Calling all history buffs: the annual colonial feast commemorating the Battle of Great Cacapehon will be held April 15 at the Old CBMS cafeteria (96 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge) starting at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, and folks are encouraged to attend in colonial garb and bring a colonial-era themed food – but it’s not required.
There will also be a presentation by Dave Pancake on the Tree Ring Dendrochronology Study dating the log home structure on the Fort Edwards site, as well as other historical presentations.
April 15
Hampshire County health fair
Hope Christian Church in Augusta will be holding the county health fair on April 15, sponsored by the Augusta Ruritan Club, from 7 to 11 a.m. No appointment necessary.
If you’re interested in being a community presenter, contact Liz Voit at lizvoit@trinityfamilyhealthcare.org to reserve a table.
There will be some vaccines available on site, as well as the West Virginia State Police, who will be doing fingerprinting and safety education.
April 16
Arts council annual gathering
The Hampshire County Arts Council (HCAC) will be holding their annual gathering at 2 p.m. on April 16 at the Brannon Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
There will a celebration of their busy year, as well as a tour of the new art studios, refreshments and live music at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, email info@hampshirearts.org.
April 20
WVSDB spring dinner show
The WVSDB students will welcome community members on April 20 for their spring dinner show, starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each, and will include dinner prepared by the WVSDB ProStart students, performances by talented students, and an entry into a drawing for hand-crafted park benches and cutting boards made by WVSDB carpentry students.
Tickets can be bought at FNB Bank (main branch), Bank of Romney (main branch), or by calling the WVSDB office at 304-822-4861.
April 22
‘Mom prom’ benefit dance
It’s a prom for a good cause: on April 22, starting at 6 p.m., the Romney fire hall will host a “mom prom” to raise money for the family of SuEllen Weasenforth, who lost their home in Shanks after a devastating December fire.
Tickets for the event are $25 per individual, and $45 for a couple. A ticket will get you three drinks.
For the event, folks are encouraged to wear their old prom attire or their favorite gown to dance the night away – or really, any 80s attire.
For more information, find the event listing on Facebook: “1980’s MomProm to Benefit SuEllen Weasenforth and Family.”
April 27
International Culture Day
Hosted by WVSDB, folks can visit and experience cultures from all over the world, right here in Hampshire County.
The event is designed to celebrate international cultures – their food, clothing, music and more.
Anyone interested in participating, contact Stephanie Pryor, Nancy Meade at the Capon Bridge Library (304-856-3777) or Carla Elliot. Let them know you need a table.
Event is free and open to everyone.
