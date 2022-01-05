Today (Jan. 5) is the last day of Christmas (as in the 12 days thereof) and there is one gift that all of us have been given.
Some of us welcome it. Others of us would like to take it back. It is the gift of winter.
In autumn, the earth begins the process of relaxing, releasing all the things she has been holding onto throughout spring and summer, and by midwinter she has let everything go. She sits clean and undecorated in her simplicity, free of the frenzy of life that defines her in the warmer seasons.
There is a quiet humility about the earth in the winter months, as animals and people retreat inside to escape the wet and sometimes freezing cold that takes hold. Inside our homes we create abundance and warmth in response to being effectively kicked indoors by the dark and cold that permeate the outdoors.
We burn fires in fireplaces and make heavy, hot foods to keep our bodies warm and insulated. May favorites are hearty soups and chili.
We may find ourselves sleeping longer hours and yearning for downtime, just like the animals deep inside their caves and rabbits taking a winter-long nap.
Even if we live in or vacation to a warmer climate, the longer nights and shorter days have the same effect on our daily rhythms and cycles. If we surrender to this time as nature intended, we allow ourselves to slow down, sleep more and lower the volumes on our busy minds.
At the same time, we crave company in our dwellings, and the insulated warmth of the hearth tends to bring people together, creating more warmth and fostering connections that last through the coming year.
We laugh, eat and talk, sleep, or catch up on reading, while outside our windows the earth grows dark earlier and stays cold longer, accepting as always of the process of change and her place within it. We might remember to learn from her as she so gracefully surrenders to the emptiness that precedes all form, the peace that precedes activity, the darkness that precedes the light.
For everything she gives and teaches, we might offer a blessing, extending a goodly portion of the gratitude of this season her way, holding her in our hearts and thanking her for our very lives.
The wisdom writer of Ecclesiastes has said that there is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens (Ecclesiastes 3: 1).
Many of us care little for winter. But I have learned to appreciate and give thanks to God for each of the varied seasons that come our way. Each one has its own uniqueness and built in agenda including winter.
May your winter days be blessed ones as we flip our calendars to 2022. May you discover the peaceful gift and restfulness of winter so that you may be a peaceful gift to others.
