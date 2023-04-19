Homemade pizza can bring out your creative side
Making homemade pizza can be a fun and healthy family activity. It also allows you to control the ingredients that go into your pizza, thus decreasing the amount of saturated fat and salt that’s consumed.
The USDA MyPlate example recommends that each meal include all the food groups — dairy, fruit, grain, lean protein and vegetables. Pizza can meet this goal. By adding fruit, vegetables, lean meat, low-fat cheeses, and a whole grain crust, you’ve got this meal covered.
Letting family members get creative by picking their favorite toppings can add to the fun.
Consider the following tips when making your pizza:
Low fat protein – When selecting the meat toppings for your pizza, look for lower-fat options like turkey pepperoni, chicken, lean hamburger, or Canadian bacon.
Whole grain – Select a whole grain crust, or make your own crust with half the flour being whole wheat.When given a choice, choose a thin crust to lower the amount of calories and carbohydrates per slice.
Fruits and vegetables – In addition to the sauce, top your pizza with a variety of fruits and vegetables, essential for a healthy lifestyle. This will help you meet your recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake.
Dairy – Use part-skim mozzarella cheese for your pizza; it’s lower in fat and calories than regular mozzarella.
Homemade Pizza Dough
- 2/3 cup water
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. yeast
- 2 cups flour (use up to one cup whole wheat)
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Mix water, yeast, and 3/4 cup of flour. The water should be warm, not hot. Cover with a clean towel. Let this mixture rise and ferment for 1 hour to 24 hours. Add salt, oil, and remaining flour. The dough should be medium soft. Knead until it is smooth and satiny. Cover and let rise until doubles in bulk.
NOTE: A slow rise will improve the taste and texture of the dough.
Recipe Source: University of Minnesota Extension
Homemade Whole Wheat Pizza Crust
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 package active dry yeast (rapid or quick-rise yeast)
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1-3/4 cup warm water
- 1/4 cup oil, preferably olive
- Desired pizza toppings
Time needed: 20 minutes preparation; 30-40 minutes wait time; 25 minutes cook time.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 cups whole-wheat flour and 3/4 cup all-purpose flour with the yeast and salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Pour in the warm water and oil. Mix with a spoon until the flour is incorporated and the dough begins to hold together (it will be a little wet). Add all-purpose flour as needed for desired consistency.
Place dough in a well-oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel. Let rise until it doubles in bulk (about 30-40 minutes).
Sprinkle 1/4 cup flour onto a clean counter. Turn dough out of the bowl and sprinkle a little flour on top. Gently work the flour in to the dough until it is no longer sticky.
Cut dough in half. Shape dough into two pizza crusts using 9x13 pans or round pizza pans. Bake crusts for 5 minutes in preheated oven.
Add desired toppings and bake an additional 20 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and cheese (if used) is melted.
Recipe Source: University of Minnesota Extension
Quick and Easy Pizza Sauce
- Makes enough for 2, 12-inch pizzas
- 1 8-oz. can tomato sauce
- 1 6-oz. can tomato paste
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. minced onion
- 1 tsp. sugar
Mix all ingredients. Spread on pizza crust or dough
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Turkey Pepperoni Veggie Pizza
- 12-inch whole-wheat pizza crust
- 2 cups Pizza Sauce
- 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- Turkey Pepperoni
- Diced onion
- Diced green peppers
Arrange one rack on the bottom rung of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400. Sprinkle a work surface lightly with flour. Turn the dough onto the surface; knead lightly.
With a lightly floured rolling pin, roll into a 12-inch circle. Spread the pizza sauce over the dough. Top pizza with turkey pepperoni, diced onion, diced green peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven until the crust is golden and the cheeses melt, 12-15 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Fresh Veggie Pizza
- 1 (8-oz.) can crescent rolls
- 1 pkg. reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
- 2 Tbsp. fat-free or low-fat milk
- 2-3 cups chopped fresh veggies
Unroll crescent roll dough into one long rectangle. Press onto bottom of 13- by 9- by 2-inch baking pan coated with nonstick cooking spray; seal seams and perforations.
Bake at 350 degrees for 11-13 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, salad dressing mix, and milk until smooth. Spread over crust. Sprinkle with vegetables; use vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, tomatoes, green onions, and zucchini. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Cut into 12 pieces.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Barbecued Chicken Pizza
- 1 loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
- 2 cups cooked chicken meat, cubed
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400. Spray or grease a 12-inch pizza pan. With clean hands, form thawed bread dough, patting to fit pan and forming a half-inch edge at rim.
Combine cubed, cooked chicken and barbecue sauce; spread evenly over crust. Top with cheeses. Bake about 20 minutes, until crust browns and cheese is bubbly.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Fiesta Pizza
- Non-stick cooking spray or vegetable oil
- 1 package flour tortillas, 10 count
- 1 15-oz. can refried beans
- 1 15-oz. can pizza sauce
- 1 8-oz. package mozzarella cheese, finely shredded
- 2 cups leaf lettuce, shredded
- 1 tomato, chopped
- Salsa
Preheat oven to 400. Spray non-stick vegetable cooking spray on a flat metal (cookie) sheet. Spray one side of each tortilla with nonstick cooking spray or rub it with vegetable oil. Place the tortillas on the sheet, oil side down. Use more sheets if needed.
Spread 1/4 cup refried beans all over each tortilla. Add 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce on top of the beans. Put cheese on top. Bake the pizzas for about 10 minutes until they are bubbly and a little brown. Take pizzas out of oven and put shredded lettuce and tomatoes on top. Serve with salsa.
Recipe Source: University of Minnesota Extension
Fruit Pizza
Cookie Crust
- 1/2 cup margarine
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 2 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
Cheese Spread
- 8 oz. cream cheese, nonfat or light
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Fruit Topping Ideas
1 cup sliced strawberries or kiwi, bananas, pears, peaches or blueberries (fresh or frozen, thawed and drained)
Preheat oven to 375. For crust, mix margarine, sugar, vanilla and egg until light and fluffy. Add flour and baking powder, mixing well. Spread mixture about 1/8-inch thick on a pizza pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool. For spread, mix together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Spread on cooled cookie crust.
Arrange fruit on top of pizza. Refrigerate until serving time.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Spunky Vegetable Pizza
- 1 bag pizza dough mix
- 3/4 cup pizza sauce
- 1 cup broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/2 cup red or green pepper, sliced
- 5 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 450. Make the dough according to package directions. Put dough on greased cookie sheet. Spread to 1/4 inch thick. Spoon pizza sauce onto dough.
Arrange vegetables over sauce, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake according to package directions. Cool for 3 minutes before slicing. Cut into 8 wedges.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Snack Pizza
- 4 whole-wheat English muffins cut in half
- 8 oz. pizza sauce
- 8 oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
- Basil, oregano, garlic powder (to taste, if desired)
Turn oven to broil. Split muffins in half and toast. Spread toasted muffins with pizza sauce. Sprinkle cheese on top and add chopped onion, pepper and optional spices. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes until cheese melts. This also may be made in a microwave oven. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Zucchini Crust Pizza
Use this recipe in the summer if you have an abundance of summer squash.
- 3-1/2 cups of grated zucchini or summer squash
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- Pizza toppings (your choice)
Combine all ingredients to form the crust, and spread into an oiled 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes until the surface is dry and firm. Brush the top with a little oil and broil it, under moderate heat for 5 minutes. Pile all of your favorite pizza toppings on, and bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.
Recipe Source: Cornell Extension
