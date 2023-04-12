FORT ASHBY — The winners of the 2023 Poetry Contest were first place winner Daniel Dorsch from Capon Bridge for his poem “Soldier Boy,” Georgetta Hughes from Cross Junction, Va. took second place with her poem “Romney”, Cheryl Lloyd of Springfield took third place with “There You Are,” and the fourth place winner was Norma Markley of Ridgeley, with “A Divine Day.”
With support from the Hampshire County Arts Council, the Friends of Fort Ashby Public Library hosted the Poetry Tea on April 4. Poetry judge Ruth Rowan faced a challenge with a whopping 96 poems submitted by 62 individuals. Entries came from neighboring towns in Virginia and Maryland and around West Virginia.
The winning entries for the grades 9-12 category were Megan Boggs of Lewisburg, first place, and Abby Yeager Keyser, second place. Mark Fuller Jr. of Ridgeley and Karrigan G. Walker of Wiley Ford placed first and second in Grades 6 to 8. The category for grades K to 5 had the most entries, with Soraya Green, Ridgeley, taking first; Hayden Fridley, Ridgeley, second; Hunter Ganoe, Fort Ashby, third; and Megyn Hudson, Fort Ashby, Honorable Mention.
A large group of enthusiastic poetry lovers enjoyed listening to the poems read by winners and other contestants. Refreshments topped off this celebration for National Poetry Month.
The Friends of Fort Ashby Public Library announced that they would hold this popular contest again next spring, so sharpen your pencils and start writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.