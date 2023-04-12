poetry contest

(Left to right, front row) Hayden Fridley, Mark Fuller Jr. and Soraya Green; (back row, left to right) Crystal Lloyd and Georgetta Hughes 

FORT ASHBY — The winners of the 2023 Poetry Contest were first place winner Daniel Dorsch from Capon Bridge for his poem “Soldier Boy,” Georgetta Hughes from Cross Junction, Va. took second place with her poem “Romney”, Cheryl Lloyd of Springfield took third place with “There You Are,” and the fourth place winner was Norma Markley of Ridgeley, with “A Divine Day.”

 With support from the Hampshire County Arts Council, the Friends of Fort Ashby Public Library hosted the Poetry Tea on April 4. Poetry judge Ruth Rowan faced a challenge with a whopping 96 poems submitted by 62 individuals. Entries came from neighboring towns in Virginia and Maryland and around West Virginia. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.