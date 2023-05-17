Ferris Wheel

An ad in the Hampshire Review for the Ferris Wheel coming to town 100 years ago

100 years ago – 1923

A new use for the Auto ­– Are you troubled with rats, especially around the chicken house, garage, barn, or vegetable garden? Fasten a length of hose on the end of the exhaust from your gasoline engine, back the car up within reach of the rat burrow, and adjust the carburetor for a rich mixture. Pack damp earth around the hose at the entrance to the hole to seal it. Run the engine at a moderate speed for 10 minutes or more and the rats will be destroyed. This method is entirely practical, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, when there are only a small number of holes or the area to be fumigated is not too extensive.

