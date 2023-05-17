A new use for the Auto – Are you troubled with rats, especially around the chicken house, garage, barn, or vegetable garden? Fasten a length of hose on the end of the exhaust from your gasoline engine, back the car up within reach of the rat burrow, and adjust the carburetor for a rich mixture. Pack damp earth around the hose at the entrance to the hole to seal it. Run the engine at a moderate speed for 10 minutes or more and the rats will be destroyed. This method is entirely practical, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, when there are only a small number of holes or the area to be fumigated is not too extensive.
50 years ago – 1973
Debra Ann Roomsburg was the champion apple pie baker in the bake off at Hampshire High School for 1973.
Golden Horseshoe contest winners Randy B. Kimble, David Kessell, Charles Whiteman II, and Garrett Long III from Hampshire County, are all preparing to leave for a trip to the Capitol in Charleston. Cub Scout Pinewood Derby winners were Bernard Kessel, Mark Reckart and Allen Buckley.
40 years ago – 1983
The following girls have been chosen by Romney Unit 91, American Legion Auxiliary, to attend this year’s Rhododendron Girls State, June 5-11: Mary Margaret Barbe, Penny Morgan, Mary Catherine Pancake and Tammy Shell.
Mrs. James Bonar, daughter, Sara Parker and son, Jim Sloan, have been visiting Mrs. Bonar’s grandmother, Mrs. Clarence Scanlon, at her home on River Road.
Delphia Hartman, Springfield, was among those who recently took the bus tour to the Grand Ole Opry and other places of interest in Nashville, Tenn.
30 years ago – 1993
Last month the Hampshire County Riparian Buffers Task Force organized a field trial planting along Mill Creek in an effort to stop some serious stream bank soil erosion. This demonstration project on the Bill Parker farm was planted by two volunteer groups from HHS. Ten students volunteered their time as part of the Earth Team Volunteer Program of the USDA Soil Conservation Service.
U.S. Rep. Bob Wise (D-W.Va.) congratulated Aeric McBride of Slanesville Elementary School recently for Aeric’s drawing of the West Virginia State Seal. Of the nearly 80 drawings submitted by schools throughout the Second Congressional District, Aeric’s was awarded an Honorable Mention as one of the top drawings in the contest.
20 years ago – 2003
CAPON BRIDGE — Traffic ticket fines in Capon Bridge are going to increase by $10. The Capon Bridge Town Council approved the increase as part of an overall review of municipal court fines.
The present traffic “speeding ticket” fines range from $95 to $115. With the approved increase the fines will range from $105 to $125. “That is the range for the most common speeding tickets that are issued,” said Capon Bridge Police Chief Phil Nixon.
YELLOW SPRING — The Route 259 bridge crossing the Cacapon River at Yellow Spring will be dedicated this Thursday, May 22, at 5 p.m. The bridge will be named for Kenneth Seldon, longtime resident and owner of Riverside Service for 51 years. County Commission President Grady Bradfield will preside over the ceremonies, which are open to the public.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — More than a decade after they were first presented, “updated” FEMA flood maps of Hampshire County continue to rankle local officials.
Back in 2002, the issue drew considerable attention from county officials and property owners. At that time, residents and officials said the FEMA flood mapping overstated flood levels at various locations along the South Branch and Cacapon rivers.
Last week, the topic returned to the County Commission table for discussion. Commissioners met with county compliance officer Charles Baker, who reported that the mapping in the Mill Creek Valley area was proving problematic in regards to a number of land sales in the area.
