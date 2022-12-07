Dr. Roy Knight

There’s a meanness in the air. The world is cruel. People are inhumane. Life seems dark.  In the midst of the meanness, amid the cruelty, in the midst of the inhumanity, amid the darkness, God’s Son is born. God’s Son is born within the inhumanity as a human. God’s son is born amidst the meanness as God’s perfect gentleness. God’s son is born within the darkness as God’s light dawning.

In a world where meanness reigns and hatred seems to be on the prowl, God’s Son, Jesus, is born in perfect love: perfect love born in poverty, perfect love characterized by humility, perfect love only God’s Son, only God Incarnate, can bring into the world. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.