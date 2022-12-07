There’s a meanness in the air. The world is cruel. People are inhumane. Life seems dark. In the midst of the meanness, amid the cruelty, in the midst of the inhumanity, amid the darkness, God’s Son is born. God’s Son is born within the inhumanity as a human. God’s son is born amidst the meanness as God’s perfect gentleness. God’s son is born within the darkness as God’s light dawning.
In a world where meanness reigns and hatred seems to be on the prowl, God’s Son, Jesus, is born in perfect love: perfect love born in poverty, perfect love characterized by humility, perfect love only God’s Son, only God Incarnate, can bring into the world.
I must confess: there were moments when I did not feel like celebrating, moments this week when I didn’t know if I could face the glowing lights of a Christmas tree or a Christmas carol.
But then I remembered the image of the Baby Jesus in the manger. In the midst of such human sorrow; in the midst of such human brokenness; in the midst of such human loss, God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit, God the Almighty One, must have an answer. When we human beings have so many questions billowing out like smoke from our broken hearts, God must provide us with an answer.
And God’s answer for us is the Christ Child born in Bethlehem. God answers our hurt with the love of the child born in poverty, born in a manger. God’s answer for us is all the Christmas lights, and the burning of the candles of the Advent wreath. Us getting together as a church family, us gathering with our friends and family—this is all God’s inspired answer, God’s remedy for the meanness and the darkness: our coming together through the love of the Child, through the spirit of the Christ born to us over 2,000 years ago; Christ the king who still reigns; Jesus who grew up from being that child born in Bethlehem, to be rabbi, teacher, healer and friend. Within the shadow of the Christmas tree, the cross always falls. The cross always points to the empty tomb of Easter. This promise of life and love that God gives us through the life and love of the Christ Child goes on forever. It has no beginning. It has no end.
Many years ago, 1984 to be precise, President Ronald Reagan was running for reelection. I tell this story not to be political; I use it because I believe it provides a wonderful illustration of what God cries out to us, what God needs us to hear today. Reagan used the metaphor of morning for his ’84 campaign—not mourning, m-o-u-r-n-i-n-g, but morning, m-o-r-n-i-n-g. His ads featured sunrises across the American landscape. They showed the recently restored Statue of Liberty, and evoked emotions of patriotism with various scenes of Americans at work, at play, in service to their communities and nation. It’s a beautiful metaphor, beautiful images I believe we must embrace in the midst of such sorrow in our town, and amid the era in which we live, a time period where the fabric of our nation seems to be so frayed, we fear we cannot sew it back together.
I believe the message of this Advent can be summed up rather succinctly. With the birth of the Christ Child, God brings morning again…not just “morning in America,” but morning throughout humanity, morning for each and every person. It is the dawning of God’s love in every human heart. It is morning for all creation. It is the dawning of God’s re-creation for all creation, the masterpiece from the hands and heart of the greatest artist of all.
In Romans, Paul tells us that through Jesus Christ, God brings us into the light. Jesus invites us to join the saints in the light—those close to us that we have lost to Covid-19, gun violence, cancer…and so many others we can name, we do name, now, in our hearts.
It is morning in the human family, because God in Christ became human, and Jesus Christ loves, and Jesus Christ saves, us all.
Light a candle when shadows fall
Light a candle even in the light of day
Loved ones who have suffered and gone
Human beings who are oppressed
Light a candle to remember
Light a candle to bring action to the hope
Of love in the midst of hate
To help light the way for justice in the midst of oppression
To help show the way of Christ
