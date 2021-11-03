I have had enough surgeries and spent enough time in hospitals to know that just like staff members say they meet all kinds of patients, I can attest to the fact that patients can also meet all kinds of doctors and nurses, et cetera.
But for the most part I have had no real complaints. However, I do have a complaint as of now that I would like to get off my chest and it has nothing to do with any of my hospital stays.
I have been fortunate to have stayed out of the hospital over the past 2 years or so, but that in no way negates the legitimacy of my complaint.
So many things have changed since Covid-19 was proclaimed a pandemic. Hospitals have always been a place where a person would go to whenever he or she got sick, but that appears to have pretty much changed. Now it seems that we are being encouraged — no, instructed — to not come to the hospital because we may get sick if we do.
The rule of thumb now implies that the only reason for showing up in the emergency room is if one has been confirmed to have Covid or is displaying symptoms of the illness.
As a pastor, it’s apparent that we have been grounded and pretty much forbidden to come to the hospital even though we may have a parishioner who is ill and may be dying. I have very limited medical training (although I have stayed in a Holiday Inn before — a line from a memorable commercial), but l would feel sure that most ministers are familiar with having to “suit up” in order to go in and visit a dying parishioner or family member.
We aren’t unfamiliar with the cap, mask, gown and rubber gloves, nor do we object to being required to wear them under such circumstances.
If my complaint seems selfish as a pastor, I can assure the powers-that-be that my reasoning for approaching the subject is in no way for any personal satisfaction. Instead, pastors feel accountable to our parishioners and we hurt when we see a husband or wife who can’t stop crying over a spouse who is deathly ill and in the hospital.
To make matters worse, they are not allowed to be with them, knowing that they will die alone with only strangers in and out of the room. I have had friends who have recently experienced this very thing.
In honesty, I can’t imagine what it would feel like to be in the hospital, knowing that I had only a matter of time left and yet know that I could not see my wife or children with me. We can’t deny at that moment the importance of the human touch, human companionship, a smile or a whisper that says, “I love you,” or simply, “It’s OK, I’m here.”
I really do try to understand when rules are made and why rules are made, but this is one I’m not sure I understand.
It is not uncommon for a church to have a doctor or nurse or an emergency medical personnel as one or more of its members. These individuals work in close proximity to some of the patients we have described yet these folks have to go on about their daily lives when not on duty.
They can’t clock out and go home to hide out until their next shift. They can’t avoid their family members; life has to go on.
Again, I’m not trying to make anyone or any hospital look bad. I am merely asking if there isn’t something that can be worked out so that no one would have to die alone or so that no one has to deal with the reality of a spouse, parent, child, close friend, etc., living their last hours alone, and all they can do is sit in anguish waiting to get the call that says it’s over.
At that point it may be over for the deceased, but I’m not sure it will ever be over for those who couldn’t be there for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.