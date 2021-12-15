CHARLESTON — The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter will host a virtual education program to help family members and caregivers have important conversations with loved ones showing early signs of dementia.
The free program, Dementia Conversations, will be from noon to 1 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 16.
Participants will learn tips for breaking the ice with a family member experiencing changing behaviors or early signs of dementia. Topics covered include going to the doctor for a diagnosis or treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
“Family members, friends and other unpaid caregivers provide 83% of the help to older adults in the United States. More than 11 million Americans are providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.
In West Virginia, there are 85,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers.
Preregistration is required for the free virtual program by calling 800-272-3900. After registration, instructions will be provided on how to join the webinar.
