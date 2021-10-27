So begins an editorial in the Oct. 12 issue of Journal of the American Medical Association. In that issue, 1 article highlights a study that was conducted evaluating 6.2 million individuals who received a total of 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. The study was conducted to discern the incidence and risk of adverse occurrences from the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
The JAMA article represents an interim report of a study that remains ongoing. The study looked at 23 potential adverse reactions, most of which have had a temporal association with Covid vaccination. A temporal association in and of itself, in an individual case, does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship.
To summarize the findings, there were no statistically significant differences when these adverse events occurred within 3 weeks of vaccination or between 3-6 weeks after vaccination. Additionally, in comparison to the expected incidence of these adverse occurrences in unvaccinated individuals, there were no statistically significant differences that could be attributed to vaccination... with 1 exception.
There was an increase in the incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) in individuals between the ages of 12-39. That difference, however, produced an excess of only 6 cases per million doses of vaccine given.
That same issue also featured another study that was conducted, examining the incidence of positive antibodies to Covid-19. The study examined blood samples obtained from blood donation centers around the country. A total of 1,443,519 blood samples were assessed, the samples being obtained between July 2020 and May of 2021. The study found that positive antibodies from natural infection in that time period increased from 3.8% to 20.2%.
In May of 2021 the combined rate of positive antibodies from natural infection and vaccination was 83.3% (the incidence of vaccination-induced antibodies could not be measured in June 2020 because Covid vaccines were not available until mid December). Covid vaccination was responsible for 75% of the rise in the incidence of positive antibodies in May, 2021.
As mentioned in previous Healthy Hampshire articles, only about 3-4% of Americans donate blood. Therefore, this latter study represents a small segment of the population.
I mention this to avoid the implication that the desired 70% vaccination rate that is felt to be needed to attain herd immunity has been achieved. Parenthetically, this is also a reminder that significant blood shortages remain, and every donation helps.
Speaking of vaccination, this is a good transition to discuss the bad news. That 70% threshold to achieve herd immunity? Hampshire County is nowhere close to that.
The latest figures from the CDC quote an overall rate of 26% for all people eligible for vaccination. This is, to put it charitably, abysmal. It is falling well below the national average vaccination rate of the upper 60s.
That overall national rate doesn’t help us much locally. It doesn’t do us much good if New York or California have higher vaccination rates; we’re not living there. The longer it takes for us to get to that herd immunity threshold, the more likely variants are going to develop that will not be as responsive to the vaccines.
Amid vaccine hesitancy and vaccine hostility, there are myriad excuses people use to refuse vaccination The most common is “It hasn’t been tested enough.” As MASH’s Colonel Potter would have said, “Horse hockey.”
Coronavirus vaccines (SARS and MERS) have been worked on since the early 2000s. Additionally, well over 60,000 people were tested before the Covid-19 vaccines received emergency use authorization. Subsequently, millions of people have received the vaccine with extremely low incidence of serious side effects.
Another excuse is, “I don’t trust the government.” I can’t help you there, but the numbers showing higher rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in jurisdictions where vaccination rates are lower are not numbers concocted by some vast conspiracy of every Health Department in America.
Finally, “I’ll put my faith in God instead of vaccines.” This brings to mind an apocryphal story. A man in New Orleans is sitting on the roof of his house, in the midst of rising floodwaters. Another man in a boat passes by, offers the homeowner a lift, with the homeowner refusing, saying “God will take care of me.”
Later a helicopter hovers over the house and the pilot offers the man another means of escape. Again the man refuses with the same reply. Finally, the floodwaters rise and the man drowns. He subsequently appears at the Pearly Gates and asks God why he didn’t save him.
And God replies, “I sent a boat and a helicopter; what else were you expecting?”
God gave us the smarts to figure out that masks and social distancing and vaccines can help us get through this. And, it has to be a collective effort. Avoiding vaccination doesn’t just put you at risk, it affects everyone in the community.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
