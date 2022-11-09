Lana Koontz

This Indian summer weather has been wonderful. Warm, sunny days and long evenings. The evenings became shorter on Saturday when we turned our clocks back. The good Lord does look out for us. These warm days saved a lot of fuel. With liquid gold being the prize it is, I’ll take warmer weather any day.

There are 2 important holidays to be observed and celebrated this November. Veterans Day is this Friday to honor those that have passed and living that served our great country. We should thank our veterans everyday. It is the reason (so far) we live in the land of the free. Thank a veteran for his (or her services).

