This Indian summer weather has been wonderful. Warm, sunny days and long evenings. The evenings became shorter on Saturday when we turned our clocks back. The good Lord does look out for us. These warm days saved a lot of fuel. With liquid gold being the prize it is, I’ll take warmer weather any day.
There are 2 important holidays to be observed and celebrated this November. Veterans Day is this Friday to honor those that have passed and living that served our great country. We should thank our veterans everyday. It is the reason (so far) we live in the land of the free. Thank a veteran for his (or her services).
The 2nd holiday is my favorite —Thanksgiving. Another day we should observe everyday, some want to pass right over it.
Early, Nov. 1st, the Christmas season must have opened. TV ads, commercials and on and on. I would at least enjoy and digest my Thanksgiving turkey leg, before I jump into my Christmas ham.
Belated birthday wishes to Jim Wagoner in Petersburg. Jim celebrated on Nov. 1. Special birthday wishes from his younger brother, Fred Wagoner in Fort Ashby. The Wagoners were part of this community for many years. Birthday wishes to Carol Raines on Nov.14.
I was sorry to read Betty “Fisher” Twigg had passed away Oct. 7 at the age of 84. Her family was from here and many relatives still live in the area.
Gale Smith visited with me on Thursday. This past Sunday, Randy and Wanda Koontz had dinner at the Coolfont Resort in Berkeley Springs.
By this time next week, we will know the result of Tuesday’s elections. Hope everyone got out to vote.
