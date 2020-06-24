SUNRISE SUMMIT — A symphony of honking and cheering echoed around the parking lot of Covenant Baptist Church Friday afternoon as staff from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind said their goodbyes (drive-through-style) to principal Camella Hardinger, who after 3 years is moving on.
Hardinger’s position at the helm of WVSB is being eliminated, and it was easy to see the support and encouragement from her staff pouring from the long line of vehicles in the church parking lot with signs hanging from windows that read, “Thanks for being a great principal,” “Never forget how awesome you are” and a charmingly blunt, “This sucks.”
Hardinger was tearful as her well-wishing staff and friends drove by slowly, shouting and waving out of their windows, handing her gift bags and wishing her all the best on wherever her journey takes her next.
Holding balloons and some of her gifts, Hardinger tearfully said, “I love the kids. I’m really going to miss them. I have a great staff, too.”
Hardinger always kept a bowl of chocolate on her desk for staff and students, and she added with a tearful smile, “Who’s going to give them chocolate now?”
She’s currently in the process of applying for new positions, and while she doesn’t know where her next job will bring her, she is keeping a positive outlook.
“This is really hard, and I’m really going to miss everyone,” she said. “But God will place me where I need to be.”
