Thought: smiles–we need all of these we can get each day.
The Value of a Smile
A smile creates happiness in the home, fosters goodwill in business and is the countersign of friends.
It is rest to the weary, daylight to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad and Nature’s best antidote for trouble.
Yet it cannot be bought, begged, borrowed or stolen, for it is something that is no earthly good to anybody until it is given away!
And if someone is too tired to give you a smile, just give him one of yours anyway. For nobody needs a smile as much as those who have none left to give.
Another beautiful Lord’s Day in Rio, WV. Hope each of you are enjoying your day.
We were saddened to hear of the death of Leona Kidwell at the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care in Romney. Leona was a dear and special friend. In 1998-1999, I was Department President of the State of WV for the American Legion Auxiliary and Leona was my membership chairman. We traveled the highways and byways of this wonderful state. There are so many memories and we met many wonderful folks. She was one of the most wonderful people I have ever met. I wanted to remember her as I knew her most of my lifetime. Our deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Rest in peace Leona.
In this pandemic, there isn’t much to write about. Can’t do this, can’t do that, stay home, wear a mask, etc. Hope things get better soon.
Our deepest sympathy to all those that have lost loved ones.
Happy birthday wishes to all those celebrating a birthday this month.
Happy anniversary to all those celebrating anniversaries this month.
Until next time, stay safe and pray for our country and your neighbors and friends. God bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.