How much do you know about this place we call home? Here’s our 6th annual test of your knowledge of Hampshire County trivia — 30 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. The answers are attached below. Score yourself and brag to your friends.
History first
1 When the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind opened in September of 1870, there were 30 students. How many were blind and how many were deaf?
A) 10 were deaf, 20 were blind
B) 15 were deaf, 15 were blind
C) 18 were deaf, 12 were blind
D) 25 were deaf, 5 were blind
2 In the 1890s, Captain C.S. White of Romney had in his possession several…unique family artifacts, including a 200-year-old Swiss _________, that was said to have been imported into Switzerland from China.
A) Flower vase
B) Sugar bowl
C) Baby bassinet
D) Candelabra
3 When Henry Frye accidentally discovered the Capon Springs in the 1700s, he was on a hunting trip. What animal had he just killed when he discovered the springs?
A) A bear
B) A bobcat
C) A turkey
D) A buck
4 In 1790, there were 8 public ferries across the South Branch and Capon rivers. How much did the ferries charge per person?
A) 3 cents
B) 6 cents
C) 10 cents
D) 20 cents
5 In what year did the B&O Railroad cease passenger service along its South Branch route?
A) 1921
B) 1926
C) 1928
D) 1930
6 Tragedy occurred near Romney in 1866, when Mr. Henry Kelley and his daughter, Henrietta, were travelling to buy fabric for 21-year-old Henrietta’s wedding dress. Sadly, the father-daughter duo died en route. How did they die?
A) They were attacked by a bear.
B) They were shot by one of Henry’s business rivals.
C) Their carriage caught fire.
D) They drowned in the river.
7 The USS Hampshire County was built for the United States Navy during which war?
A) World War 1
B) World War 2
C) Cold War
D) Vietnam War
8 Capon Springs Resort has housed a number of famous guests over the years, including British Minister Sir Henry Bulwer, statesman Daniel Webster and THIS Democratic president of the United States.
A) Franklin Pierce
B) Millard Fillmore
C) James Buchanan
D) John F. Kennedy
9 In 1735, the 1st settlement was made in the valley of the South Branch River by 4 families. Which of the following is NOT one of the families?
A) Cobun
B) Walker
C) Pancake
D) Rutledge
10 Dr. John James Thornton Offutt was the 1st postmaster for the village of Capon Bridge in the 1800s, but what was his other job?
A) Physician
B) Blacksmith
C) Teacher
D) Tailor
Currently speaking
11 In February, a dog was shot and killed in Bloomery because it was mistaken as a __________.
A) Fisher
B) Puma
C) Lion
D) Moose
12 Before John J. Cornwell’s closing this coming spring, the last Hampshire County school closed was:
A) Grassy Lick
B) Mill Creek
C) Rio
D) Romney Junior High
13 Which HHS sport hasn’t sent a team to states?
A) Baseball
B) Softball
C) Soccer
D) All of the above
14 Which institution marked its 10th anniversary in 2021?
A) Romney Middle School
B) Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center
C) Hampshire Memorial Hospital
D) Hampshire Judicial Center
15 Which of the following is NOT a place name in Hampshire County?
A) Buffalo Creek
B) Buffalo Ridge
C) Buffalo Run
D) Buffalo Gap
16 Border to border, how many miles does U.S. 50 run across the county?
A) 24 miles
B) 29 miles
C) 34 miles
D) 39 miles
17 What was strange about the weather at the HHS graduation on Rannells Field in May?
A) It was 45 degrees and rainy.
B) There was a tornado warning.
C) It was over 100 degrees outside.
D) Nothing; it was a normal spring day.
18 Hampshire’s new delegate districts for the next 10 years are numbered as the:
A) 35th, 36th and 37th
B) 57th and 58th again
C) 60th and 61st
D) 88th and 89th
19 Which of the following is NOT one of the 6 Wildlife Management Areas in Hampshire County?
A) Edwards Run
B) North River Mills
C) White Horse Mountain
D) Fort Mill Ridge
20 This road name in Augusta is an adaptation of the German word that means, “to dip.”
A) Bayer Road
B) Nozzle Drive
C) Dunkard Church Road
D) Moler Drive
True or False
21_____ Caudy’s Castle is a rock formation that can be seen by kayak on the South Branch River.
22_____ Romney changed hands at least 56 times during the Civil War, which places it 2nd behind Harpers Ferry, which changed hands over 70 times.
23_____George Washington was only 16 years old when he assessed lands along the Potomac and South Branch with James Genn.
24_____ Romney claims to be the oldest town in West Virginia, but Berkeley Springs was actually chartered on the same day (Dec. 23, 1762).
25_____ Capon Springs’ healing waters are so well known, the 1924 American Olympic Team drank from them.
26_____ Job Pearsall (brother of John) paid Lord Fairfax less than 10 shillings for his 323-acre homestead near Romney.
27_____ In the 5 years before Jeff Pancione became superintendent of Hampshire County Schools, the county went through 5 superintendents.
28_____Though a fascinating phenomenon, Ice Mountain in North River Mills has yet to be officially recognized as one of the country’s National Natural Landmarks.
29_____ The 1st place in Hampshire County to see incidences of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer was Slanesville in 2005.
30_____ The Purgitsville post office was established in 1851, and a woman was its 1st postmaster: Mrs. Nancy J. Taylor.
