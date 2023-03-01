Recently at Hampshire Memorial Extended Care Unit, residents, staff and family members celebrated the 2023 Valentine King and Queen. This year, Aretta “Jenny” Michael and Kyle Bloom captured the honors. Volunteer Phyllis Haines presented the couple with flowers, candy and gifts. Refreshments were enjoyed by all.o
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: One dead in Romney shooting Tuesday afternoon
- Regionals on the road?
- Michael Windsor Jr.
- 2 dead in head-on DUI collision
- Springfield man charged with DUI in fatal, head-on crash
- Tara J. Sexton
- Debra A. Arbaugh
- Nancy E. Alvarado
- South Branch school will still be built at HMH site
- Location, location, location: No house numbers, road signs a frequent issue for first responders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.