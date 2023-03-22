Sally Mullins

These days are a guessing game and much of our garden is in confusion. About the only thing we can count on is March too shall pass. Of course, that doesn’t mean our April will be more normal, whatever that is. 

We have two flowering quince (Chaenomeles) shrubs. One had gorgeous flowers with only a few blooms left and the other is getting ready to bloom. Many daffodils have already bloomed and some are just now emerging. 

