These days are a guessing game and much of our garden is in confusion. About the only thing we can count on is March too shall pass. Of course, that doesn’t mean our April will be more normal, whatever that is.
We have two flowering quince (Chaenomeles) shrubs. One had gorgeous flowers with only a few blooms left and the other is getting ready to bloom. Many daffodils have already bloomed and some are just now emerging.
Snow followed with 60-degree days is not at all unusual this year and our plants are proving they can manage whatever is thrown at them.
Our neighbor has Bradford pear trees blooming and his ornamental cherry trees have finished. Our magnolia, “Jane,” has already had several flowers and still has many buds.
Since she blooms periodically throughout the summer and early fall, she will be fine. At this point, we just enjoy what we have now and look forward to what comes next.
We are getting our large tubs ready for the gladiolas I ordered this winter. I debated whether they should go in the ground or in containers and figured if we used the tubs, they could be brought in this fall instead of being dug out of the ground.
Ideally, we should have some plant dollies to move them around, but as it’s the water that adds the weight to them, we won’t water until they get to where they will stay until fall and they will dry out a lot before we bring them indoors for winter. That way we can easily manage them.
The very same goes for canna lilies. If you are wintering the rhizomes in the basement of garage, they can be started in your large containers now. Cut the rhizomes into pieces, making sure they each contain two or three “eyes.”
These are tiny green buds that serve as the growing points for new plants. Plant them in a soil mixture with adequate sand for good drainage. You can leave them in the large container or plant them out in the garden.
Whatever you decide, they are very sensitive to cold and should only be set outdoors at least a week after our last frost date.
It’s important to continue to check all your bulbs and tubers for soft points and sprouts. Soon it will be time to get them in the ground, but not yet. Our last frost date is in mid-May, but at this point in time, who knows.
If you have a cold frame, be sure to prop up the top when we have sunny days. With all the wonky weather, it’s a good year to have one.
Give your compost a turn when you’re out in the garden and check and see how it’s doing. It should be ready to use soon.
We have put up our hummingbird feeders and take them in at night so they don’t freeze, but we haven’t seen any hummers passing through on their way north yet. In a couple weeks, our hummers should arrive for the summer.
If you feel the garden calling your name on these warm days and you have their location well-marked, hostas, Lirope, daylilies (Hemerocallis), bleeding hearts (Dicentra), Shasta daisies (Leucanthemum) and coral bells (Heuchera) are some perennials that can be divided before growth starts in the spring. If you’re not sure where they are, please don’t just begin to dig.
If your border needs a little work, this is a good time to renew and add some variety to your landscape. This is when a trip to the nursery is very beneficial. Since the season has not begun in earnest, the folks there may have more time to help you.
Once again I want to remind you to avoid walking on your lawn and to tamp down any plant crowns popping up too early.
The Friends of the Library are sponsoring a book signing by local author Paul Vecchiet. Come by the Romney library on March 25 from 11 a.m. until 3 and chat with Paul about his books, “The Disclosure Paradox” and “What Doesn’t Kill Her” and have him sign them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.